Charm necklaces continue to gain steam as the "it" jewelry of the year, and fine jewelry company James Allen has taken their popularity to the next level with real gold and diamond pieces you can customize to create your own perfect piece.
The company's newly released line of chains and charms features a bevy of adorable add-ons like traditional initials, birthstones and numbers, as well as charms with plenty of personality like martinis, dogs, religious symbols and more.
Each piece is crafted with 14-karat white or yellow gold, with many featuring lab-grown diamonds that add immaculate sparkle to any neckline. Several also feature natural gemstones like emerald and sapphire for those looking to add extra value to their strand.
Prices start as low as $100 for a baroque pearl charm with the majority of the other charms hovering around the $225 mark, letting you create a custom piece of fine jewelry for under $1,000, depending on your choice in charms. It makes a fantastic anniversary or birthday present that you can add to later on, but the timing of the release also makes it a godsend for those looking to make this year's Mother's Day extra special.
Keep scrolling to see more and to shop our favorite charms from James Allen!
