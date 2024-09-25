Fans of all things cozy and comfy, listen up: Crocs has released a new collection with Squishmallows.
The super-cute clogs, sandals, and Jibbitz charms feature Squishmallow characters like Cam the Cat and Patty (an adorable cow), while Crocs promises "more squish per foot" with every style.
Gerhard Runken, the Executive Vice President of Brand & Marketing at the company behind Squishmallows, Jazwares, commented in a press release that the limited-edition collection "truly diversifies and elevates" the brand to a new level that can appeal to someone of any age -- especially handy with gifting season around the corner.
Crocs’ Vice President of Global Marketing, Matias Infante, pointed out both brands' propensity for drawing in those who are "passionate about celebrating the spirit of fandom," something easily seen in their respective virality over the past several years.
To experience the comfort and cuteness for yourself
