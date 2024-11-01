There are new arrivals at Dagne Dover -- and sales!
First, Dagne Dover and the sleepwear brand Lunya have teamed up to create a travel kit for anyone on the go. The set includes Dagne Dover's water-resistant Hunter Toiletry Bag (fit for travel essentials like skin care and makeup) plus Lunya's washable silk sleep mask to help you relax along your journey or at your final destination. Dagne Dover's website also recommends using your sleep mask as a skin care headband.
Consider the set a gift for yourself or anyone on your list, including those who are hard to gift for. Gift it to a coworker, a best friend or a family member.
While you're perusing the brand's latest, also note that Dagne Dover is offering 20% off kits: Save 20% on the Traveler Kit, for example, which includes a checked bag and a personal item in the styles and colors of your choosing.
For more everyday use, bundle a Dakota backpack and a Micah crossbody bag and get 20% off. Both bags are available in colors like Spice and Dark Moss, ideal for the holiday and winter season.
If you're shopping for a gift for a new parent, opt for the Parent Kit, featuring either a diaper backpack or tote plus a toiletry bag, a changing kit or a dry bag.
