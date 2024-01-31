Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for self-care. You can score big savings on products from brands such as hydraAromatherapy, Paintbox and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 61% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% off hydraAromatherapy hydraAromatherapy: Bath & Body Care Transform your ordinary shower into an at-home aromatherapy spa experience. Whether you're looking for a boost of energy to tackle the day's to-do list or to wind down from the day's stresses, hydraAromatherapy's American-made products use pure essential oils in unique ways to elevate the everyday. The ShowerBurst tablet releases an enchanting scent with every use for a long-lasting aromatherapy experience in the shower. Just unwrap, place in the sachet, let water activate the tablet and hang in the shower for an instant mood boost. Other options include the Bathtub Tea, which provides all the benefits of an herbal bath without the mess, and Essential Oil Roll-Ons in a range of fragrances. Shipping is $4.99. $3.50 - $15

$7 - $30 Valid: 01/31/2024 to 02/01/2024

50% off Paintbox Paintbox: Press On Nails, Nail Lacquers & Treatment Paintbox offers modern, sophisticated press-on nails that allow you to create your perfect manicure right at home. Featuring elevated designs, these high-quality press ons include non-damaging gel tabs, brush-on glue, alcohol cleansing pads, a wooden cuticle stick, a nail file and a buffer. Each set includes 32 press-ons, which is 16 tip sizes per hand. The nail lacquer sets are cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free and paraben-free. Achieve full, pigmented coverage in two coats. Cuticle oil is also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $24. $12 - $20

$24 - $40 Valid: 01/31/2024 to 02/01/2024

50% off Style Edit Style Edit: Root Cover Up Made in America, Style Edit was founded on the belief that gorgeous, healthy hair is a universal goal. The semi-permanent Premium Root Touch-Up will leave you gray-free long after it's time to return to the salon. This superior quality Root Touch-Up Powder is ideal for men and women of all hair types. The non-permanent hair color can last for days and can easily be washed out with shampoo and ensures even coverage over the appropriate area. The Root Touch-Up adapts to match your shade for a flawless glossy finish. Choose from Touch-Up Spray, Powder or Cover Up Stick. Free shipping! $7.50 to $18 + Free Shipping

$15 - $36 Valid: 01/31/2024 to 02/01/2024

56% to 61% off 90 Degree by Reflex 90 Degree by Reflex: Athleisure Apparel 90 Degree by Reflex is designed to make women look and feel their best from workout to weekends and anywhere in between. These high-performance pieces range from jackets to tops to tennis dresses to leggings and joggers, which have optimal coverage and soft-as-butter fabrication. Mix and match a large variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from XS to 3X, depending on the style. Long sleeve hoodies are also available for men. Free shipping! $17 to $34 + Free Shipping

$39 - $88 Valid: 01/31/2024 to 02/01/2024

50% off Reliefband Reliefband: Motion Sickness Reliefbands Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting and long-lasting treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Reliefband has been clinically proven, with the technology being tested in over 50 clinical trials. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which rapidly relieves symptoms of nausea and vomiting without any side effects. Choose from five styles including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex and Premier, which is equipped with 10 level settings. Free shipping! $50 to $140 + Free Shipping

$100 - $280 Valid: 01/31/2024 to 02/01/2024

50% off Nodpod Nodpod: Weighted Eye Blanket Calm an overactive mind, soothe headaches and sink into deep, restful sleep with Nodpod. This weighted blanket for the eyes features a strap-free design that equally distributes the power of deep-touch pressure across key pressure points. One side is cotton and the other side is recycled polyester microfleece. Choose from four colors. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 for one, or $7.99 for two or more. $17

$34 Valid: 01/31/2024 to 02/01/2024

50% off Cariloha Cariloha: Bedding Good sleep is a love language. Cariloha's luxuriously soft bedding is made from a fabric derived from sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo that's twice as soft and three degrees cooler than cotton and naturally moisture-wicking. With odor- and allergy-resistant properties, Cariloha sheets smell fresher and last longer than some cotton sheets. This assortment features the Resort Sateen style sheet sets. Free shipping! $164.50 to $184.50 + Free Shipping

$329 - $369 Valid: 01/31/2024 to 02/11/2024

29% off C & The Moon C & The Moon: Body Scrub & Glow Oil Harness the power of botanical ingredients with C & The Moon. It's formulated to deliver results that leave your skin rejuvenated, moisturized and healthy, plus products are made in the USA! The Malibu Made Body Scrub is known as "the Rolls Royce of body scrubs" and is loved by celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Molly Sims. The glow oil is a luxurious blend of organic oils and food-grade vanilla, meant to nourish and moisturize both skin and hair while providing a delicious and soothing aroma. $29.50 - $65.50

$42 - $93 Valid: 01/31/2024 to 02/11/2024

50% to 51% off PÜR Beauty PÜR Beauty: Makeup & Skin Care Accentuate natural-born beauty. PÜR's philosophy is PÜR & Simple, and this assortment of products is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup and skincare solutions for nourished, healthy skin all day. $4 - $24

$8 - $49 Valid: 01/31/2024 to 02/11/2024

20% to 40% off VAHDAM India VAHDAM India: Tea Sets & Accessories Sip on fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's tea blends are beautifully packaged, ready for gifting. All teas are sourced fresh and packaged in India. The Valentine's Day drift mug makes the perfect gift for your tea-loving other half. Solo tea and tea sets available along with infusers and a double walled tea cup, too! $8 - $18

$10 - $30 Valid: 01/31/2024 to 02/11/2024

