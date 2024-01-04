Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to support your wellness goals.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sunday Citizen, Nurse Yard and more.

The deals start at just $5 and are up to 58% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

50% off Sunday Citizen Sunday Citizen: Snug Blanket Hoodie & Throw Sunday Citizen is all about creating soft, cozy products. With more than 4,900 five star reviews, the Snug Blanket Hoodie, made from Sunday Citizen's signature snug fabric blend, feels like wearing your favorite blanket. This is great for cozy days, chilly nights and comfy travel. The unisex style features a hood for added warmth. Machine-washable and available in three colors. The Pom Pom Throw features two layers of Sunday Citizen's signature fabric for warmth on chilly nights. Free shipping! $45 to $85 + Free shipping

$90 - $170 Valid: 01/04/2024 to 01/04/2024 Shop Now

50% off Nurse Yard Nurse Yard: Compression Socks Nurse Yard was founded to support hardworking nurses during the pandemic. These compression socks help improve blood flow and prevent pooling of fluids in the legs that cause pain, swelling, fatigue, spider veins and varicose veins. The compression has been described as a gentle hug, non-constricting, and barely if at all noticeable while wearing. These are great for diabetics, frequent flyers, during and after the gym, expectant mothers and more. These socks have a firm compression level (20-30mmHg) and are available in a variety of designs for men and women. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two pairs. $16.50 - $17.50

$33 - $35 Valid: 01/04/2024 to 01/04/2024 Shop Now

50% to 53% off Corefirst Corefirst: Pilates & Exercise Accessories Get Pilates studio results at home with Corefirst. The COREFIRST ONE is designed for all levels and abilities. You get resistance-enhanced Pilates, stretching, strength training and fat-burning, all in one. It comes with everything you need: light to medium resistance, built-in 2-in-1 anchor, safe and comfortable auto-adjusting wraps that secure your workout, and world class instructors to guide you to your goals. The COREFIRST SLIM has all the same technology and function, but in a slimmer, lighter version that's designed for on-the-go. The Circle Bands are great for targeting hard-to-reach areas like the glutes and back of the arms. Includes complimentary lifetime access to the Corefirst Basic App with essential getting started videos and a selection of free workouts. You also get a free one month trial of the Corefirst All-Access App Membership that includes full programs and community challenges. Floor Sliders are also available, which help convert the Corefirst bands into a "resistance sliding machine." Shipping is $4.99. $15 - $60

$30 - $130 Valid: 01/04/2024 to 01/04/2024 Shop Now

50% off TheraICE TheraICE: Cooling Relief TheraICE's Headache Relief Cap was specifically designed to provide the perfect amount of compression to help soothe a headache even while sleeping. Achieve dual therapy for personalized treatment of all types of headaches -- just pop it in the freezer or microwave. This can be worn over the eyes to block out 100% of light, or above the eyes to temporarily relieve pain while working, doing chores or watching TV. The PRO is also available, which fits all face shapes, head sizes and eye contours, ensuring a soothing and relaxing experience. The thicker gel composition ensures that you're granted a longer-lasting, more profound cooling effect. Other options include Hot/Cold Compression Sleeve for 360 degrees of cold therapy for the arm or leg, Wrist Ice Pack, and Sleep Mask and Cooling Gel, which helps reduce puffiness and dark eye circles. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $50. $6.50 - $22

$13 - $44 Valid: 01/04/2024 to 01/04/2024 Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

30% off The One Life Planner The One Life Planner: Planning Guide Get ready to set your goals and achieve them! The One Life Planner is designed to help you stay organized, productive, and empowered to chase big dreams. With practices like developing a vision, breaking down your goals, and plugging them into your daily schedule, you're sure to be on the fast track to creating a life you're proud of. $13.99

$19.99 Valid: 01/04/2024 to 01/14/2024 Shop Now

22% off Passion 4 Life Passion 4 Life: Liquid Vitamins & Minerals Start the new year right with a resolution to put your health first. Passion 4 Life is family-owned and operated and made with 135 whole-food-based ingredients, offering a 32-ounce bottle of liquid alternative to hard-to-swallow vitamin pills. The formula is designed to take the guesswork out of supplements and make it easy to put health first. $31

$39.95 Valid: 01/04/2024 to 01/14/2024 Shop Now