Sometimes, the best Halloween decorations are the ones we make ourselves.
With a little help from TikTok, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is heading to her laboratory to DIY Halloween décor, food trends and costumes to help get you ready for Halloween.
Bergamotto rounded up everything you might need for some clever decorations: a bubbling cauldron, bat shadows and front porch ghosts. Be sure to follow her step-by-step tips for easy assembly.
The projects below are sure to help you and your family get into the Halloween spirit.
Continue scrolling to check it all out!
Bat shadows
Inspired by TikTok, these quick and easy bat shadows are an easy way to decorate for Halloween.
STEP 1: On black construction paper, trace and cut out a variety of bats.
STEP 2: Using double sided tape, adhere cut bats to inside of a lamp shade.
STEP 3: Turn on the lamp and watch your bats come to life!
Bubbling cauldron
Inspired by TikTok, this bubbling cauldron makes a great centerpiece for a Halloween tablescape or for your entryway.
STEP 1: Using recycled paper bags, fill cauldron with desired amount of 'fluff'.
STEP 2: With a hot glue gun, secure clear ornaments in a circle around the top of the cauldron.
STEP 3: Arrange fairy lights within the ornaments and on top of the filler.
6 Pack LED Fairy Lights 7ft Battery Powered Waterproof Silver Wire
- $6.79
- $7.99
- Amazon
STEP 4: Continue to add ornaments to the top of the cauldron as well as cascading down the side to give the 'bubbling over' effect.
STEP 5: Turn on lights and enjoy the spooky effects of your bubbling cauldron!
Front porch ghosts
Inspired by TikTok, use these tips to DIY ghosts you can add to your front porch Halloween décor.
STEP 1: With the tomato cage upside down, secure the top with an elastic or rubber band.
STEP 2: Secure Styrofoam ball on top of the cage.
STEP 3: Wrap fairy lights around the entirety of the tomato cage.
STEP 4: Cover with bed sheet and arrange so you do not see any of the tomato cage.
STEP 5: Drape cheese cloth over bed sheet and spray with fabric stiffening spray. Crimp with hands to create texture.
Aleene's 15581 Stiffen-Quick Fabric Stiffening Spray 8oz, Original Version (Pack of 2)
- $25.38
- Amazon
STEP 6: Add cutout felt eyes to your ghosts and prepare to scare unwelcome visitors!