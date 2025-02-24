Dyson has a brand new vacuum cleaner, and it's under $300.
The Dyson Car+Boat handheld vacuum cleaner is the brand's most powerful handheld vacuum yet.
It comes with three attachments, weighs less than 5 pounds and has up to 40 minutes of run time.
According to a press release, the vacuum is, "the ultimate handheld vacuum for pets, bedding, cars, boats, and the most awkward of spaces."
Scroll down to shop this new launch and more from Dyson.
New Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer Straight+Wavy (Red Velvet/Gold)
- $599.99
- Dyson