If there's a product to make our morning routines a little bit smoother, we want it.
Cue the new Dyson Airstrait hair straightener, a wet-to-dry straightening tool with "powerful, directional airflow [that] smooths and aligns hair," according to Dyson's website.
The tool takes your hair from wet to dry without hot plates or heat damage and allows you to accomplish your favorite straight blowout style at home.
Moreover, the Dyson Airstrait "preserves hair strength, promotes less breakage, and protects natural shine to leave hair feeling healthier."
The product has a 4.2 out of 5-star rating and you can shop it now, below!
Dyson Airstrait straightener
Price: $499.99 • From: Dyson
