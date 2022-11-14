Looking for a way to bring the holidays into your home without breaking the bank?

We tapped Havenly design editor Heather Goerzen to share five easy ways you can transform your home.

Read her tips and shop affordable product picks below.

Swap textiles for added coziness

One of the easiest ways to transition your home for the holidays is to swap everyday textiles for more festive options. Think luxuriously thick, woven textures that read undeniably cozy, such as wool, bouclé, shearling, faux furs, cable knit and of course, chunky throws. Similarly, lean into timeless winter patterns like plaid, buffalo check, and gingham, along with a scattering of holiday-inspired prints to bring a seasonal twist to any space.

Havenly Havenly is the largest national interior design company.

Pro tip: let your overarching home palette and style guide your holiday color scheme, whether rich and traditional or light and bright.

H&M H&M Cotton Velvet Cushion Cover Price: $12.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Cushion cover in cotton velvet with a concealed zip.

H&M H&M Wool-blend Cushion Cover Price: $39.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Cushion cover in a textured, woven wool and cotton blend with bobbles at front. Smooth back and a concealed zipper at one side.

Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Price: $29 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Upgrade your favorite cuddle-up corner with a wonderfully plush blanket throw available in a wide array of classic and fresh colors.

Keep it chic

There are so many ways to decorate for the holidays beyond the usual trappings of Santa's red and green workshop. Borrow a note from the Parisians with a timeless white, black, and brass foundation, decked with plenty of evergreen, twinkle lights, and the glow of candlelight to capture the spirit of the season.

Havenly Christmas tree design from Havenly.

Unexpected accents like leopard print and disco balls add a layer of fashionable festivity, just waiting to toast the new year.

Holiday Time Holiday Time Indoor and Outdoor Clear Mini Christmas Lights Price: $10.40 • From: Holiday Time Shop Now Featuring two strands of 150 clear bright incandescent lights each, this set stays lit even if one bulb burns out.

Urban Outfitters Disco Ball Ornament Set Price: $16 • From: Urban Outfitters Shop Now Groovy set of 6 disco ball ornaments for the perfect festive flair anywhere in your apartment. Pre-attached loop so they're ready to hang.

Voluspa Mini Candle Trio - French Cade, Goji & Lychee Price: $28 • From: Voluspa Shop Now Discover citrus and fruity notes from fragrances Goji & Tarocco Orange and Panjore Lychee and woody notes from French Cade & Lavender.

Borrow inspiration from nature

Simple garland and wreaths are a time-honored designer favorite for holiday decor. There's something so lovely and cabin-inspired when you just feature the unadorned evergreen -- sans pinecones, berries, and bows.

Havenly Garland and wreath home decoration.

It looks as if you foraged it from a winter wonderland (even if it is faux). Drape liberally over mantles, stairs, consoles, mirrors and more.

Home Depot 18 ft Prelit Kingston Garland Price: $19.98 • From: Home Depot Shop Now Bring holiday cheer to your porch or entryway with this 18-foot green pre-lit artificial fir Christmas garland.

Bee & Willow Bee & Willow 20-Inch Cedar Holiday Wreath Price: $20 • From: Bee & Willow Shop Now Spruce up your living space with the Basic Cedar Wreath by Bee & Willow.

Deck the table

Create a swoon-worthy holiday tablescape that can seamlessly transition from Thanksgiving through the New Year.

Havenly Holiday tablescape design from Havenly.

A designer pro tip: consider a more unexpected palette, like soft dusty blues, crisp ivories, and deep greens – accented with antique brass. Weave in a plaid runner and tapered candlesticks for an elevated scene, and feature a mix of cyprus and hydrangeas for a winter wonderland aesthetic that mimics snow on pine trees.

Gracie Oaks Yvelines Rectangular Plaid Table Runner Price: $17.99 • From: Gracie Oaks Shop Now This plaid table runner gives you the perfect finishing touch for your table setting. It's very easy to pair with both solid colors and similar plaid patterns.

H&M H&M Candlestick Price: $12.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Metal candlestick with a round base. Height 9 1/2 in.

Let presents double as decor

'Tis the season for giving, so elevate your wrapping to spotlight decor-worthy gifts. You don't have to go crazy -- simply start by selecting 2-4 wrapping papers that complement your holiday decor palette and style.

Havenly Holiday living room from Havenly.

I personally love the wide range of designs at The Inside by Havenly -- from classics to animal prints, there's something for every design aesthetic. Simply add ribbon (consider a wide velvet for a dramatic twist) and stack for a lovely holiday vignette.

The Container Store The Container Store Reversible Silver & Gold Wrapping Paper Price: $7.99 • From: The Container Store Shop Now Before your gift is even opened, it can make a big impression with this thoughtfully made wrapping paper.

Minted Minted Foil-Pressed Wrapping Paper Price: $18 • From: Minted Shop Now Make gifts even more special with Minted's foil-pressed wrapping paper, designed by independent artists and printed on luxe matte paper.

