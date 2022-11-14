Looking for a way to bring the holidays into your home without breaking the bank?
We tapped Havenly design editor Heather Goerzen to share five easy ways you can transform your home.
Read her tips and shop affordable product picks below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Swap textiles for added coziness
One of the easiest ways to transition your home for the holidays is to swap everyday textiles for more festive options. Think luxuriously thick, woven textures that read undeniably cozy, such as wool, bouclé, shearling, faux furs, cable knit and of course, chunky throws. Similarly, lean into timeless winter patterns like plaid, buffalo check, and gingham, along with a scattering of holiday-inspired prints to bring a seasonal twist to any space.
Pro tip: let your overarching home palette and style guide your holiday color scheme, whether rich and traditional or light and bright.
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Price: $29 • From: Nordstrom
Upgrade your favorite cuddle-up corner with a wonderfully plush blanket throw available in a wide array of classic and fresh colors.
Keep it chic
There are so many ways to decorate for the holidays beyond the usual trappings of Santa's red and green workshop. Borrow a note from the Parisians with a timeless white, black, and brass foundation, decked with plenty of evergreen, twinkle lights, and the glow of candlelight to capture the spirit of the season.
Unexpected accents like leopard print and disco balls add a layer of fashionable festivity, just waiting to toast the new year.
Holiday Time Indoor and Outdoor Clear Mini Christmas Lights
Price: $10.40 • From: Holiday Time
Featuring two strands of 150 clear bright incandescent lights each, this set stays lit even if one bulb burns out.
Disco Ball Ornament Set
Price: $16 • From: Urban Outfitters
Groovy set of 6 disco ball ornaments for the perfect festive flair anywhere in your apartment. Pre-attached loop so they're ready to hang.
Mini Candle Trio - French Cade, Goji & Lychee
Price: $28 • From: Voluspa
Discover citrus and fruity notes from fragrances Goji & Tarocco Orange and Panjore Lychee and woody notes from French Cade & Lavender.
- 1
- 2November 8, 2022
- 3November 8, 2022
Borrow inspiration from nature
Simple garland and wreaths are a time-honored designer favorite for holiday decor. There's something so lovely and cabin-inspired when you just feature the unadorned evergreen -- sans pinecones, berries, and bows.
It looks as if you foraged it from a winter wonderland (even if it is faux). Drape liberally over mantles, stairs, consoles, mirrors and more.
18 ft Prelit Kingston Garland
Price: $19.98 • From: Home Depot
Bring holiday cheer to your porch or entryway with this 18-foot green pre-lit artificial fir Christmas garland.
Bee & Willow 20-Inch Cedar Holiday Wreath
Price: $20 • From: Bee & Willow
Spruce up your living space with the Basic Cedar Wreath by Bee & Willow.
Deck the table
Create a swoon-worthy holiday tablescape that can seamlessly transition from Thanksgiving through the New Year.
A designer pro tip: consider a more unexpected palette, like soft dusty blues, crisp ivories, and deep greens – accented with antique brass. Weave in a plaid runner and tapered candlesticks for an elevated scene, and feature a mix of cyprus and hydrangeas for a winter wonderland aesthetic that mimics snow on pine trees.
Yvelines Rectangular Plaid Table Runner
Price: $17.99 • From: Gracie Oaks
This plaid table runner gives you the perfect finishing touch for your table setting. It's very easy to pair with both solid colors and similar plaid patterns.
Let presents double as decor
'Tis the season for giving, so elevate your wrapping to spotlight decor-worthy gifts. You don't have to go crazy -- simply start by selecting 2-4 wrapping papers that complement your holiday decor palette and style.
I personally love the wide range of designs at The Inside by Havenly -- from classics to animal prints, there's something for every design aesthetic. Simply add ribbon (consider a wide velvet for a dramatic twist) and stack for a lovely holiday vignette.
The Container Store Reversible Silver & Gold Wrapping Paper
Price: $7.99 • From: The Container Store
Before your gift is even opened, it can make a big impression with this thoughtfully made wrapping paper.
Minted Foil-Pressed Wrapping Paper
Price: $18 • From: Minted
Make gifts even more special with Minted's foil-pressed wrapping paper, designed by independent artists and printed on luxe matte paper.