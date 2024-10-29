Contouring just got much easier - and affordable!
el.f. Cosmetics launched a lightweight, blendable liquid contour formula in 10 versatile shades.
Designed to suit a wide variety of skin tones the makeup includes skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rose flower water and hibiscus flower extract.
Beyond the formulation, the product is extremely budget-friendly coming in at under $10 without compromising quality. If you are looking for a holiday stocking stuffer for the beauty lover in your life, this would be a great addition to any gift.
Whether you are a contouring beginner or a makeup pro, this product promises to elevate your routine with unbeatable value.
How to use the e.l.f. Camo Liquid Bronzer & Contour
To apply the contour product, focus on the facial features you want more definition. Think -- cheeks, down the nose and high forehead. Once you have dotted the product in those areas, buff out the product until it is fully blended into the skin and gives a natural glowy and defined finish.
Scroll on to shop.
