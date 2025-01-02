For a fresh start to the new year, why not invest some time and energy into organizing your house?
To help you out with top-notch tips and tricks, "GMA" tapped the experts behind The Home Edit and hosts of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin to offer up sound advice and ace product suggestions on maximizing your space with a streamlined storage system.
From handy bins to labels for the whole home, read on for their advice and to shop for organizational must-haves for 2025!
Organize your closet by color
Make it easier to find the clothes you're looking for by organizing your closet by color and clothing type -- for prints and plaids, go with the dominant color. This makes it a cinch to grab the jacket or pants you need without digging, plus it adds a sophisticated look overall to your wardrobe.
Clear, stackable canisters
When possible, transfer dry goods into clear, stackable canisters to save space and have easier visual access to the foods or ingredients you're trying to find quickly.
Create a labeling system
Labels not only designate a place for specific items to live, they also hold the people living in the house accountable for placing items back where they belong.
The Home Edit by iDesign Closet Labels Pack of 18
- $9.99
- The Container Store
The Home Edit by iDesign Pantry Labels Pack of 18
- $9.99
- The Container Store
The Home Edit by iDesign Fridge Labels Pack of 18
- $9.99
- The Container Store
The Home Edit by iDesign General Storage Pack of 18
- $9.99
- The Container Store
Drawer inserts
Keep your drawers organized by inserting dividers that let you separate the contents by item type. This allows you to customize each drawer and helps you stay more organized over time.
Maximize under-sink storage
Make the most of the vertical space beneath your sink with more clear, stackable bins that allow you to group similar products and find what you're looking for quickly.
More "GMA" picks
HBlife 6 Pack Closet Organizers and Storage, Clear Shelf Dividers, Vertical Purse Organizer for Closet Perfect for Sweater, Shirts, Handbags in Bedroom and Kitchen, Acrylic Bookshelf for Organization
- $22.29
- $23.99
- Amazon
Utopia Home Velvet Hangers 50 Pack - Non-Slip Clothes Hangers
- $24.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
Sorbus 30 Drawers Acrylic Organizer for Makeup, Organization and Storage, Art Supplies, Jewelry, Stationary - 6 Pcs Clear Stackable Storage Drawers
- $56.99
- Michaels