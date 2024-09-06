With summer coming to a close soon, it's time to look ahead and make sure your beauty routine is ready for fall.
Cooler temperatures and dry air require a few swaps, such as oils for your hair and lips to help retain moisture, illuminators to wake up dull skin and reusable eye masks that make sure your products are sinking in instead of evaporating.
"GMA3" tapped New Beauty Magazine's Senior Editor-at-Large Sarah Eggenberger to find just the right products to help you make the seasonal transition as smooth as possible, from Georgio Armani's luxuriously silky foundation to the perfect spicy vanilla fragrance.
Keep reading to shop these fall beauty swaps!
Skin
Trade Out: Mattifying serums
Fall swap: Glow-enhancing formulas
Now that you won't be sweating as much, it's time to swap out the mattifying serum! Try this Saie illuminator instead that features glycerin, squalane and rosehip oil in a lightweight liquid formula to boost your skin's radiance and help retain moisture throughout the day.
Trade Out: Eye gels
Fall swap: Reusable eye masks
You'll likely want something more substantial for eye hydration and moisture than a gel formula, so try these Dieux "infinitely reusable" (per the brand) eye patches that help products sink in fully to the delicate skin around your eyes.
Hair
Trade Out: Anti-Frizz Products
Fall swap: Hydrating, Nourishing Oils
Frizz tends to tame a bit once temperatures start dropping, but sometimes that can zap hair's moisture. Combat this issue by swapping out your summertime anti-frizz serums and creams for a more substantial hydrating oil such as this one from OUAI.
Body
Trade Out: Fruity Fragrances
Fall swap: Warm fragrance Notes
Fruity smells are perfect for beach weather, but fall is all about feeling cozy. Try Nette's Thé Vanille Eau de Parfum that has notes of vanilla -- of course-- as well as spicy cardamom and magnolia flower for a warm, comforting finish.
Trade Out: Neglecting Your Hands
Fall swap: Hand care regimen
Dry, cracked hands can be a major problem once the weather starts to change. Get ahead of it by incorporating Sidia's plant-based hand serum into your routine and enjoy how it smoothes the skin while sinking in quickly so you never get greasy hands.
SIDIA - The Hand Serum | Cruelty-Free, Plant-Based, Clean Beauty (1.7 fl oz | 50 mL)
- $36
- Amazon
Makeup
Trade Out: Lip Gloss
Fall swap: Hydrating Lip Oils
Lip gloss gives the high-shine finish you want to glisten in the sun, but keep your lips nourished with a hydrating lip oil to stave off the drying effect of fall's chillier weather. This Rare Beauty option is long-wearing, vegan and has a natural finish to offer just the right amount of coverage for your autumnal makeup routine.
Trade Out: Pressed Powder
Fall swap: Silky Liquid Foundation
Powder is great for removing shine, but it can be drying for certain skin types. Boost your moisture and hydration with a glowy formula foundation like Giorgio Armani's cult classic Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation that comes in 40 shades and offers medium, natural-looking coverage.