Rare Beauty launches makeup set inspired by Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders in the Building' character
Selena Gomez's worlds have collided: Rare Beauty has launched a makeup set inspired by Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," in which Gomez stars as Mabel Mora, an amateur sleuth and true crime podcaster.
The multihyphenate Gomez stars in "Only Murders in the Building" alongside legendary comedic actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Gomez founded Rare Beauty, a makeup and skin care brand with notable beauty favorites like the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and the True To Myself Tinted Pressed Talc-Free Finishing Powder, in 2020.
Rare Beauty recently launched the Mabel Mora's Go-To Duo set, a collaboration that brings to life Gomez's "Only Murders in the Building" character through two makeup products: Rare Beauty's Tinted Lip Oil in "Delight" and a new and exclusive shade of the crowd-favorite Soft Pinch Liquid Blush called "Resilience," a warm chestnut color.
Rare Beauty's website describes the new set as "cheek and lip essentials perfect for creating easy, everyday looks inspired by your favorite amateur sleuth."
The launch comes just after the season four premiere of "Only Murders in the Building," which aired on Hulu on Aug. 27.
Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."