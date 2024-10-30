As cold weather settles in, so do problems around the house like dry air, cold hands, soot-stained candles and more.
That's why "GMA" tapped lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar for her expert solutions that will have your home feeling warm, cozy and inviting, no matter how frightful the weather gets outside.
Whether it's a candle warmer for even heating, a heated blanket for more comfortable nights or a sweater shaver to cut down on pilling and shedding, keep reading to find all the fall fixes you need for your home this season.
Cold morning beverages
Sipping a hot beverage on cold mornings can be the wakeup you need, but ensuring your drink stays hot can be difficult. That's why the Ember Smart mug can be so helpful! Smart LED lights on the mug let you know when your beverage has reached the perfect sipping temperature, and auto sleep technology turns the device on and off automatically, so there's no need to worry about manually controlling the heat.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 10 Oz, App-Controlled Heated Coffee Mug with 80 Min Battery Life and Improved Design, Black
Dirty, soot-stained candles
Rather than creating excess soot through traditional candle burning, try this candle warmer that uses a 50-watt halogen bulb for even melting, plus it can extend the fragrance life up to two times longer than using the wick. A built-in timer shuts off the warmer at your preferred time, and the warmer has adjustable brightness so you can control the level of fragrance released.
Candle Warmer Lamp with Timer Dimmer Adjustable Height, Electric Wax Warmer Vintage Home Decor for Scented Jar Candles
Dry air
Banish dry air this winter with this humidifier that covers up to 753 square feet. You can also set timers, adjust settings and even monitor the humidity levels of your home right from your phone with the convenient app. It has a whisper-soft quiet mode so as not to interrupt your peace or sleep, and it can double as an essential oil diffuser for even more ambiance in your home.
LEVOIT LV600S Smart Warm and Cool Mist Humidifiers for Home Bedroom Large Room, (6L) 753ft² Coverage, Quickly & Evenly Humidify Whole House, Easy Top Fill, App & Voice Control - Quiet Sleep Mode
For cold sleepers
If freezing in bed has you tossing and turning, it's time to consider a heated blanket like this one from Hammacher Schlemmer that's also weighted for extra comfort. It comes with 13 pounds of high-quality, nontoxic micro glass beads that guarantee evenly distributed weight, plus four different temperature settings that range from 90 degrees Fahrenheit to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. A 9-foot cord makes plugging in easy, while two sides -- one micromink, the other a cozy sherpa lining -- offer double the cozy, soft-to-the-touch fabric.
Pilling sweaters
There's nothing quite like slipping into your favorite sweater during the cold months, but pilling is an issue that can ruin the good mood that comes with it. Cut down on loose threads and fuzz with this handy Conair fabric shaver that has three depth levels to help repair everything from your sweaters and clothing to larger items like furniture and upholstery. It has a comfort-grip handle, one-year limited warranty and a detachable lint catcher for safely disposing of those excess shreds.
Cold hands
With a 10000 mAh Dynamic Battery -- the same type you'll find in Teslas -- the rechargable hand warmer by Ocoopa is a tiny miracle that offers up to 15 hours of toasty palms on a single charge. There are three levels of heat to choose from and rubberized sides with an ergonomic shape makes it easy to hold, making this great for yourself or to gift anyone who hates having cold digits every winter.
Ocoopa 10000mAH Hand Warmer Rechargeable, 15 Hours Portable Hands Heater for Men and Women
