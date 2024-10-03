Fall outerwear should be practical -- but it can be stylish, too.
Style expert Erica Wark showed "Good Morning America" how to style six fall coats from brands like Gap, H&M and Banana Republic Factory.
Wark's picks include a teddy coat, ideal for completing a cozy fall outfit, and a plaid wrap coat, which you can dress up or down depending on the occasion.
Wark's picks keep in mind popular fall colors like moss green, navy and brown, as well as functional fabrics, like nylon and corduroy.
The teddy coat
"The Teddy coat is still going strong this season featuring a longer length and done in a beautiful camel brown," Wark says. "This one from Fabletic’s and the collab with Khole Kardashian features a soft, recycled teddy fabric and is fully lined to keep you protected from chilly temps. This is one of those coats that elevates no matter what you're wearing with it."
The quilted jacket
"Quilted coats are a timeless fall staple, but I love the twist on this season's approach, using a relaxed, boxy shape to modernize it," Wark says. "The moss green is one of the biggest colors for fall, and the mixing of nylon and corduroy fabrics takes this jacket to the next level. The collar details also keeps this look perfectly on trend."
Wark adds that a quilted jacket is also functional and great to pack for travelling. They're lightweight, warm, and can repel water. "This jacket as a bonus, is sustainably made of 100% recycled nylon!"
Men's collared jacket
"Made of a faux suede this is the perfect jacket for transitional weather," Wark says. "Cut in a classic silhouette, with a collar detail this jacket is the perfect option for everyday." Wark recommends this pick for work, weekends or date night.
Plaid coats
"Plaid is a huge print for fall and a coat is a great way to highlight this classic print," Wark says. "Playing on an oversized plaid print and using neutral creams and browns, this coat is a great wardrobe staple that can be worn for many seasons to come. The length of the coat, the fabric tie and notched collar creates a clean and elegant approach to an everyday topper."
Puffer vest
Shop this Splendid vest in two neutral colors: black and toast. It features a shawl collar and a long length for added warmth. Cinch it in at the waist with its sash for an elevated look.