Just in time to light up your holiday shopping list, Gap and "Star Wars" have joined forces to launch an exclusive capsule collection that's truly out of this galaxy.
The 52-piece lineup reimagines iconic characters and elements from the beloved film franchise in an edgy, elevated style.
With deep, moody hues, unique washes and bold graphic details, this collection pays homage to the "Star Wars" universe while staying true to Gap's classic vibe.
Whether you're a Jedi Master of fashion or just looking for cozy pieces with a side of intergalactic flair, there's something for everyone -- including matching soft fleece sets for the whole family.
There are also cool, new Gap logos featuring fan-favorite characters, photorealistic graphics and must-have accessories.
Every piece makes the perfect gift for the "Star Wars" fans in your life. You can shop all of the best picks right now, below.
