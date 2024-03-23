Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for on the go. You can score big savings on products from brands such as RovR Products, Vibe Tumblers and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 63% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% off RovR Products RovR Products: Coolers RovR is all about bringing the good vibes outside. The CoolR 25 brings the RovR portability to a new level. Inspired by the award-winning RollR coolers, the CoolR 25 stores wine and liquor bottles upright and keeps a 7-pound bag of ice cold for two to three days when the sun is at its highest. The KeepR Cooler Caddy and IceR is the modern day version of the picnic basket. It carries like a pail and rests flat on the surface. It also holds 3 liters of ice and keeps items chill with one to two days of ice retention. Or, the RollR 60 combines the utility of a chef's kitchen with the vibe of an adult ice cream truck. It can fit 60 cans and the tough bin folds flat, making it easy to stow when not in use. Shipping starts at $10. $75 - $222

50% off Vibe Tumblers Vibe Tumblers: Speaker Tumblers The Vibe Speaker tumbler is a multi-functional device that combines a high-quality insulated tumbler with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, providing you with both a convenient beverage container and a portable audio experience. Vibe Tumblers are made with double-walled 18/8 Stainless Steel that keeps beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for up to eight hours. They also come equipped with a leak-proof Tritan lid that securely seals by pressing in. The speaker has eight hours of play time at max volume and can be charged with a micro-USB cord that's included. Shipping is $5.95 for up to four units or $7.95 for five or more. $25

63% off Limitless Innovations Limitless Innovations: Ultimate Power Banks Keep your tech devices powered up while you're on the go. The Ultimate Power Banks are a multi-charging and multi-purpose solution. Featuring three built-in cables, three ports and a retractable AC plug, this power bank can power up multiple devices before needing to be recharged. The battery capacity is 15,000 mAh and is compatible with Apple, Samsung, Google and more. Choose from six colors. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $40

50% off LOCK LACES LOCK LACES: No-Tie Shoelaces Lock Laces are no-tie shoelaces with over 7 million pairs sold worldwide that can turn any lace up shoe into a slip-on. LOCK LACES enhance the shoe experience by saving time and creating extra comfort. One size fits all, LOCK LACES are trimmed to fit any size lace up shoe for children and adults. They are worn by triathletes, runners, athletes, kids, seniors, casual dressers and individuals with special needs. The double eyelet lock design technology allows for a more secure grip and reduces slippage while also allowing for easy adjustability to loosen and tighten depending on the user's activity. Choose from a three-pack of the Original, two-pack of Pickleball or three-pack of the Boot. Free shipping! $10 + Free shipping

50% off MALIBU SKYE MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody Bags Carry your everyday essentials in style with MALIBU SKYE's crossbody bags. Choose from two styles in a variety of colors. The Gwen double compartment wallet crossbody is a fun versatile staple. Featuring an adjustable and detachable strap and more than enough space for your essentials. The Cathy wallet crossbody features a zipper compartment as well as a flap compartment for easy access. With an adjustable and detachable strap, the Cathy can easily transition from day to night as a crossbody or a chic clutch. Free shipping! $20 + Free shipping

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $76

55% off Minky Couture Minky Couture: Blankets Minky Couture was started when the founder wanted to bring comfort to her daughter while she was ill. She created the first Minky Couture blanket by combining the softness of a baby blanket with the style of an adult blanket. Many of the seamstresses are moms who have the opportunity to work from home. These super soft blankets are great for functional decor in the home and will make anyone feel cozy in an instant. Choose from a variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from Infant (30 x 36 inches) to Grande (60 x 84 inches). Free shipping! $35 to $134.50 + Free Shipping

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

50% off Spartan Defense Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms Maintain peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren you can take anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes or bags so that it is readily available to activate when needed. The piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options. Plus, stand out with the 40 Boxes exclusive green colorway! $20 - $30

30% to 33% off doublesoul doublesoul: Socks doublesoul designed some of the most comfortable socks for everyday wear using the data on thousands of customers' pain points. Their socks are double-cushioned on the bottom, ultra-aerated on the top and complete with arch support, a seamless toe enclosure and perfect ankle tension so they won't slip off in your shoes. Made with organic and recycled materials and earth-safe dyes in an ethical, family-owned facility and shipped in 100% recycled packaging. Choose from a variety of styles ranging from low to high options. $18 - $46

50% off NOD Products NOD Products: 5-in-1 Portable Charger Charge devices on the go. This slim, sleek portable charger features four built-in cords for added convenience. A powerful 10,000 mAh battery provides extended battery life and the capability to charge multiple devices simultaneously packaged into a lightweight design. $30

23% to 26% off Em John Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Holder Compactly and conveniently carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. For an even more streamlined design with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills. Even more exciting, they're designed by my daughter Emma, who started this small business in college. $20 - $28

