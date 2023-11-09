It's Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals beauty bonanza!

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Benefit Cosmetics, StriVectin and more.

The deals start at just $6 and are up to 60% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com.

50% off Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics: Brows, Mascaras & Eyeliners $12 - $17.50

$24 - $35 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 Get the best brows with Benefit Cosmetics, the No. 1 brow brand worldwide, offering a wide assortment of easy-to use, fast-filling and shaping brow products. Gimme Brow+ tinted eyebrow gel contains tiny microfibers that adhere to skin and hairs, creating natural-looking fullness and definition. Goof Proof Brow Pencil features a custom, non-sharpen “goof-proof” tip, soft color and a glide-on formula for easy and fast brow filling. Precisely, My Brow is an ultra-fine eyebrow pencil that draws incredibly natural-looking, hair-like strokes that last 12 budge-proof hours. Benefit offers a mascara for every lash. Roller Lash curls and lifts, They're Real offers maximum length, and BADgal BANG! gives your lashes out-of-this-world volume. They're Real Magnet for extreme length with a magnetic force. Also available is the They're Real! XTREME precision eyeliner, which is a waterproof liquid eyeliner featuring a custom 0.1-millimeter tapered brush tip made for comfort and precision. Get the look you want, from pin-thin definition to bold drama. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5 or free with two. Shop Now

50% off StriVectin StriVectin: Skin care $19.50 to $59.50 + Free Shipping

$39 - $119 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 StriVectin is an anti-aging skin care brand that delivers real, visible, clinically proven results. They are the makers of the No. 1 selling cream exclusively for the neck and décolleté in the US. The TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream goes beyond a typical moisturizer. The powerful Alpha-3 Peptide technology in this new and upgraded formula addresses slack, sagging skin, horizontal neck lines, dehydrated skin and age spots. Retinol -- and your skin -- will never be the same. This upgraded Advanced Nightly Renewal Moisturizer visibly corrects multiple signs of aging with powerful Retinol and Retinal. StriVectin pairs this with skin-barrier strengthening NIA-114 and a skin-soothing complex to help reduce the look of redness. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off DOLL 10 BEAUTY DOLL 10 BEAUTY: Skin Care & Cosmetics $14.75 - $28.50

$29.50 - $57 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 Doctor-developed, DOLL 10 BEAUTY features cruelty-free formulas and clean ingredients to create their high-performance beauty products. Their mission is to break down barriers of harmful, toxic ingredients and replace them with 10 clean, nourishing ingredients. Choose from a variety of options across lip liners, lip serums, skin care, eyeliners and complexion products, which include Super Coverage Serum Makeup. This is a brightening, color-correcting, skin-nourishing makeup that works to immediately nourish your skin while providing completely flawless, traceless coverage. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.95. Shop Now

50% off Korres Korres: Skin care $7.50 - $49

$15 - $98 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 Get clean, seed to skin, highly-effective skin care and body products that over-deliver on their claims. Born out of the oldest homeopathic pharmacy in Athens, Greece, over 25 years ago, Korres is the original seed-to-skin skin care brand. Inspired by generations-old traditions, they blend the most potent Greek ingredients with cutting-edge technologies and science for results you can see and feel both instantly and long-term. Choose from a variety of singles and sets including Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser, Black Pine Overnight Total Revival Serum, Pure Greek Olive Night Cream, Renewing Body Cleanser and more. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $60. Shop Now

50% off Virtue Virtue: Haircare $18 - $75

$36 - $150 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 Made in America, Virtue is empowered to radically change the health, quality and appearance of hair, and by doing so, change the way people look and feel forever. All Virtue products are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors and dyes, and are vegan, gluten free and cruelty free. Virtue is the first and only hair care with Alpha Keratin 60ku, a human keratin that's clinically proven to give you stronger, healthier in as few as five uses. What makes Virtue different is the Alpha Keratin 60ku, which our bodies recognize as our own, and that makes it really powerful. It's pulled to where it's needed, strand by strand, smoothing, resurfacing and filling in cracks of damage. Choose from Recovery, Full or Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner sets, Un-Frizz Cream, Volumizing Mousse and more. Limit three units per product. Shipping is $3. Shop Now

50% to 59% off STATIC NAILS STATIC NAILS: Pop-On Manicure & Lacquer Palettes $9 - $24.50

$18 - $60 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 Meet the modern way to manicure. Static Nails' award-winning Reusable Pop-On Manicures give you a perfect, non-damaging manicure in seconds. Wear them up to 18 days straight or reapply them up to six times for shorter wears. The best part? They don't damage your nails. They're super durable and can even be reshaped or painted for full customization. The new generation of Like-Acrylic Reusable Pop-On Manicures are bend and crack resistant like acrylic, yet extremely natural looking for your toughest manicure yet. Wear them weeks straight or a few days at a time. Each nail lasts up to 30 days and can be reapplied up to six times for shorter wears. If you prefer polish, the Liquid Glass Lacquer gives you all the visual benefits of a gel, with none of the setbacks. Shipping is $5.95. Shop Now

50% off Laura Geller Beauty Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics $6 - $34.50

$12 - $69 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 Laura Geller Beauty features delicious colors, rich textures and fan-favorite formulas so you can get gorgeous without the guesswork. This assortment includes Laura Geller Beauty's hand-crafted Baked Collection, which features intense pigments whipped into a decadent cream, then baked on terracotta tiles into a powder to ripen color vibrancy. It is a feast for eyes, cheeks, lips and face in vibrant, weightless color with all-day wear. Spackle Under Makeup Primer infuses good-for-you ingredients such as shea butter, aloe vera and extracts of white tea into a lightweight formula that creates the perfect canvas so that makeup looks freshly applied for hours. This large assortment includes options for the lips, eyes and face, as well as makeup brushes and holiday sets. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40. Shop Now

50% off Perricone MD Perricone MD: Skin Care $24.50 to $89.50 + Free Shipping

$49 - $179 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 Made in America, Perricone MD is featuring their all new Essential Fx Chia Body Oil. This fast-absorbing dry body oil immediately conditions elbows, knees and ankles with essential moisture and intense nourishment. With skin-smoothing lipids and a Vitamin F blend, including omega-rich chia seed oil, this non-greasy, nutrient-packed oil replenishes thin, fragile skin for a more supple, tighter appearance. Also available is the Rejuvenating Moisturizer, now with SPF. Formulated with mineral-based sun protection, this nutrient-packed moisturizer with a balm-like texture deeply moisturizes yet absorbs quickly to protect the skin's moisture barrier, keeping vital nourishment in and environmental aggressors out. Leaves skin feeling plump, firm and smooth. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off Dr. Brandt Skincare Dr. Brandt Skincare: Skin Care $18 to $60 + Free Shipping

$36 - $120 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 Dr. Brandt Skincare helps you get the skin you want, with tried and true products defined by one common factor: real results. The needles no more NO MORE BAGGAGE is formulated with a biomimetic Filmatrix technology, peptides, and botanical extracts to visibly reduce the look of under-eye bags and dark circles for a rested, youthful look around the eye. This is great for anybody seeking a well-rested and stress-free under-eye area. Other options include the ID Stress FATIGUE FIGHTING EYE GEL, which is a cooling gel and ceramic applicator that helps diminish signs of stress and fatigue on the eye contour. Limit five units per order. Free shipping! Shop Now

60% off Bellasonic Beauty Bellasonic Beauty: 4-in-1 Electric Nail File Set $31.50

$80 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 Bellasonic is an award-winning, rechargeable electric nail file featuring a one-of-a-kind oscillating head with four multi-purpose discs designed for shaping, smoothing, buffing and shining. Each disc varies in grit and texture to suit its specific function. While other nail files on the market utilize attachments that rapidly spin in one direction, generating heat and friction, this unique oscillating back-and-forth disc movement minimizes friction, heat, and potential damage. What sets Bellasonic apart is its distinctive oscillating motion, ease of control, ability to groom cuticles, and its capability to remove ridges and scratches without causing harm, delivering salon-quality results in the comfort of your home. Shipping is $2.95. Shop Now

50% off Parasilk Parasilk: Paraffin & Body Treatments $12.50 - $15

$25 - $30 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 Parasilk's paraffin treatments heat in two minutes and bring 10 minutes of soothing and hydrating warmth to your hands and feet, along with an assortment of other items to care for your hands and feet. The Dry, Cracked Heel Repair is a vitamin-rich antioxidant balm. The nine nutrient seed oils are blended in vegan waxes to deliver deep hydrating and soothing relief. The Recovery Hand or Foot Therapy soothes stiff joints, relaxes sore muscles and smoothes dry skin. The Hot Hand or Foot Mask is an antioxidant rich treatment to help keep skin deeply hydrated. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40. Shop Now

50% off NassifMD NassifMD: Skin Care $8 - $54.50

$16 - $109 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/09/2023 Discover Facial Plastic Surgeon-created formulas that contain the code for amazing skin from within. Dr. Paul Nassif, Star of E!'s Botched, understands the benefits of his scalpel as well as its healthy limitations. Made in America, NassifMD Skincare was developed in his clinic to treat the quality of his patients' skin, optimizing cosmetic surgery results, or sometimes even delaying the need. NassifMD tackles the four key markers of healthy, youthful skin: hydration, even skin tone, smooth texture and firmness using tried-and-true active ingredients and new innovations that work synergistically for results that last. This assortment includes new products including the Hydro-Screen for Lips, a silky smooth serum that immediately hydrates and plumps the lips, as well as best sellers including the Detox Pads, which gently remove all traces of makeup and impurities from the day and deep clean the skin without stripping. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

25% to 40% off GO SMILE GO SMILE: Teeth Whitening and Care $14.25 - $71

$19 - $119 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/12/2023 Achieve a cleaner, whiter smile without sensitivity. GO SMILE creates teeth-whitening products that are safe, easy to use and highly effective. The patented blue light technology accelerates teeth whitening and kills bacteria. The BLU Sonic Brushing & Whitening Kit is designed to deliver powerful cleaning, maximum whitening, and stain removal with a unique hands-free teeth whitening and brushing device paired with a foaming and whitening toothpaste. This assortment also features an on the go whitening device, whitening pens, stain erasers and more. Shop Now

25% off Poppymint Pals Poppymint Pals: Bath and Body Products for Kids $7.50 - $10.50

$10 - $14 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/12/2023 Make bath and bedtime creative and fun. Poppymint Pals makes whimsical and exciting bath and body products for kids, formulated with gentle, safe and natural ingredients. Choose from foaming bath bombs, bath soaks, cleansing bars, bath fizzies, sprays and more. Shop Now

33% to 36% off Lay-n-Go Lay-n-Go: Drawstring Cosmetic Bags $17 - $20

$26.95 - $29.95 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/12/2023 Carry cosmetics and clean up in seconds. The COSMO cosmetic bag eliminates the struggle of digging and dumping in a traditional "black hole" makeup bag. Do your daily makeup routine on a clean dry surface, at home or away at the gym, office or hotel. The portable nail station allows you to carry favorite polishes, tools, and makeup while giving you a clean flat surface to paint nails. No more using paper towels and magazines -- do your manicure treatment or nail touch-ups on the road or in your office, all on one clean flat surface. Shop Now

50% off Seasonal Seasonal: Holiday Decor $22.49 - $314.99

$44.99 - $629.99 Valid: 11/09/2023 to 11/12/2023 Impress your holiday guests with meaningful designs. Seasonal decor will make your celebrations shine. Build your holiday arrangement with wreaths, garlands and trees from lifelike to flocked. Adorned with LED lights for extra twinkle, choose the style that best suits your home. Shop Now

Plus, shop these 55 exclusive Digital Deals:

Apparel & Accessories

50% to 52% off 30A 30A: Apparel $1.50 - $32.50

$3 - $68 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

30A Give the gift of elevated everyday basics that celebrate comfort and our environment. 30A's line of super soft apparel is made from recycled plastic bottles. Each t-shirt saves at least eight water bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfills and to date they have recycled over five million water bottles through the production of their apparel. Options available for men and women. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75. Shop Now

50% to 55% off Blisslets Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry $15 - $40

$30 - $90 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Blisslets With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20. Shop Now

76% to 77% off Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Birthstone & Botanical Necklaces $24 - $39

$100 - $170 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Catherine Weitzman Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you or your gift recipient. Shipping is $2.99 or free for orders containing two or more. Shop Now

60% to 70% off Daniela Swaebe Daniela Swaebe: Dazzling Jewelry $6 - $29

$15 - $98 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Daniela Swaebe Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season and give the gift of gorgeous personalization. These unique jewelry sets, including personalized initial, birthstone, and zodiac necklaces, are perfect for layering and beautifully packaged in ready-to-gift boxes. You will also find a large selection of necklaces, bracelets, hair tie sets, earrings, and even a large assortment of jewelry that are $15 or less! Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40. Shop Now

50% off Mad Mia Mad Mia: Socks $9 - $13

$18 - $26 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Mad Mia MADMIA is a playful, crazy socks brand that creates colorful socks with the aim of inspiring creativity and self-expression. They encourage anyone to let their creativity run wild and to not be afraid to stand out from the crowd. Choose from a large assortment, which include L.O.L. Surprise! and Barbie. Toddler size fits ages 3 to 5; Kids and Adults fit ages 6 to 99. Shipping is $2.90 or free over $49. Shop Now

50% to 52% off Maya J Maya J: Jewelry $9 - $25

$19 - $50 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Maya J Maya J's personalized jewelry is timeless and establishes a strong spiritual connection between you and someone you love. Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry's birthstone charm necklaces. Also included in this assortment are the birthstone cuffs, initial necklaces and rings, and zodiac necklaces, which make perfect personalized presents. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing three or more. Shop Now

50% to 54% off Pocket Socks Pocket Socks: Compression Pocketed Socks & Pocketed Socks $7.50 - $22

$15 - $48 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Pocket Socks For the traveler on your list, keep personal items safe while on the go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for men, women and kids. Also included in the assortment are the new compression pocketed socks. Shipping is $3.95 or free with three or more pairs. Shop Now

50% off Rogue Industries Rogue Industries: Wallets & Travel Bags $10 - $197.50

$20 - $395 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Rogue Industries Nobody likes a bulky, overstuffed wallet! The ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in a man's front pocket. Choose from eight styles. Also included in this assortment is the Rogue Leather Duffle Bag, Rogue Leather Weekend Tote, and Rouge Leather BackPack -- luxurious genuine leather bags that are sure to impress from weekend to work and everywhere in between. Shipping is $3.95. Shop Now

Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include womens boots, clogs, sneakers, slip-ons, slippers, and men's flip flops and shoes. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses & Clip & Go $10 - $45

$20 - $90 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Save the Girls If she's glued to her mobile phone, she'll love going hands-free with Save the Girls. These stylish cell phone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it. This helps protect the phone from germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. The Clip & Go is a versatile strap that holds your phone. Wear it as a wristlet, crossbody or fashion strap. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. Shop Now

50% to 66% off Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry $10 - $100

$30 - $200 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Sterling Forever Named an Oprah Favorite two years in a row, gifting is made easy with Sterling Forever. This collection includes the Build Your Own Advent Calendar and the Build Your Own Jewelry Case. Select from over twenty styles at three separate price points to find your perfect match. Choose from earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and rings. Also included in this assortment is Oprah's Perfect O-ccasion Earring Case in silver or gold - featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2023. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% to 68% off Luca + Danni Luca + Danni: Bracelets $11.50 - $19

$36 - $38 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Luca + Danni Luca + Danni's handcrafted artisan bracelets are designed to sit on the top of the wrist so you can express the things that matter most to you or your gift recipient. Made in Rhode Island by local artisans, each piece comes with an Essence Card and packaged in a signature gift box. The bracelets feature an easy hook and catch closure, which makes putting them on a breeze. Limit twenty per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40. Shop Now

57% to 62% off Breed Breed: Groom Kits, Mini Massage Gun & Wallets $15 to $42 + Free Shipping

$40 - $99 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Breed From groom kits and trimmers to massagers, Breed has a great assortment to give the gift of wellness and organization. Each groom kit comes with a genuine leather travel case and are TSA approved for carry on travel. The back up mini massage gun includes four different pressure heads and four different speeds to accommodate all types of massages. Also included in this assortment are a variety of wallets with RFID blocking technology. Free Shipping! Shop Now

50% to 55% off Skinnytees Skinnytees: Apparel $17 - $62

$34 - $140 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Skinnytees Soft, seamless and fitted, skinny-tees shape, flatter and frame every body. They are the go-to basics that stretch, but don't stretch out. These pieces are great for layering or wearing alone. Choose from a large assortment of tanks, long sleeve crew necks, and camis. There's also a selection of layering pieces from luxurious scarves to velvet jackets to dusters. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $75. Shop Now

Whether working out or walking, Therafit's shoes help relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Their technology delivers personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Options available for men and women. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95. Shop Now

50% off Bandi Bandi: Pocketed Belts, Wallets, Wraps & Sun Wraps $10 - $17.50

$20 - $35 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Bandi Bandi is known as the "modern day fanny pack." This stylish, pocketed belt that's Made in America is great for holding small essentials on-the-go. The sleek design holds items secure without zippers or scratchy fasteners. The Sun Wrap is lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable, designed to protect the delicate skin of the neck and chest with a UPF sun rating of 50%. Buckle-free Pocketed Wraps are also available, which feature four separate pockets to carry essentials. Limit six per order. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $60. Shop Now

50% off Tucketts Tucketts: Toeless Grip Socks, Closed Toe Grip Socks, Compression, and Foot Care $4 - $29.50

$8 - $59 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Tucketts For the person who loves going barefoot but wants to keep feet warm and dry, Tucketts' toeless grip socks have you covered. These open-toed grip socks are great for yoga, barre, pilates, martial arts, pedicures or just to walk around the house. Tucketts offers stability with grippers that stick and moisture-wicking fabric, preventing sweat from creating a slippery situation and also come in a closed toe option. Also included in this assortment is the Foot Care Spa Kit to address both the comfort and health of feet. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40. Shop Now

50% off The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Silk Pillow Covers, Hair Accessories & Robes $23 - $57.50

$46 - $115 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

The D. Noble Collection Pamper anyone with The D. Noble Collection. The silk beauty five piece gift set includes the silk eye mask, scrunchies, queen silk pillow covers, and travel bag to take the silk beauty items on the go this holiday season. Other options include mulberry silk pillow covers, silky satin robes, hair turban and heatless curling kit. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $100. Shop Now

50% off Softies Softies: Shawls, Blankets, and Cardigans $54 - $59

$109 - $119 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Softies Keep cozy with Softies. The Ultra-Dream Belted Shawls are both elegant and practical and feature a beautiful V-neck front and an adjustable front tie. The solid rib marshmallow shawl takes the appearance of an open front shawl, but has all the softness and comfort of a favorite blanket, and comes with pockets. Also included in this assortment are the solid rib marshmallow blankets. Limit 6 per order. Shipping is $8.99 or free for orders containing two or more items. Shop Now

58% off Malibu Skye Malibu Skye: Crossbody Bags & Wallets $20 + Free Shipping

$48 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Malibu Skye Malibu Skye offers a fresh take on stylish eco-friendly handbags for those who want both fashion and function. Each crossbody style comes with a detachable strap. The Brianna crossbody is super functional with three zippered compartments including a wallet with standard credit card slots. While the Jacky features a front pocket with a stylish snap. The Leila multi compartment wallet crossbody comes with a front slip pocket and back zipper pocket for extra storage. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping! Shop Now

Beauty

50% off Bride Brite Bride Brite: Teeth Whitening Kits $75 - $95

$150 - $190 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Bride Brite For a whiter smile without sensitivity, Briten, Bride Brite and Groom Glow are it! The proprietary formula is made with a desensitizing agent -- that means no sensitivity or discomfort with the dentist-designed and enamel-safe professional-grade at-home teeth whitening kits. The advanced teeth whitening kits feature three brush-on whitening pens, one desensitizing gel and a wireless LED mouthpiece. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off Dermwand DermaWand: Anti-aging Skin Care Wands $65 to $120 + Free Shipping

$130 - $240 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Dermwand For the beauty lover on your list! Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin tone and texture with the DermaWand anti-aging skin care system. This non-invasive system harnesses the same process found at skin care clinics, but in a compact size for effortless home use. The handheld device employs radio frequency technology, but with a lower frequency and amplitude, for daily home use. Choose between the classic or the DermaWand Pro, which delivers the same results as the original but with 50% more power. Limit four per order. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off Herban Essentials Herban Essentials: Essential Oil Towelettes $8

$16 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Herban Essentials Stay refreshed at home, in the office or on-the-go. Herban Essentials' essential oil towelettes are made with the highest quality, pure essential oil, which not only makes them smell amazing, but makes them naturally uplifting and rejuvenating as well. These handy towelettes are individually wrapped for maximum freshness and are brilliantly portable — toss them in your purse, gym bag or car to refresh anywhere. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off SwirlyCurly SwirlyCurly: Hair Care $10 - $49.50

$20 - $99 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

SwirlyCurly Treat hair to gentle, nourishing moisture for more defined curls -- with a fabulous scent, too! SWIRLYCURLY's line of Mango Moringa products harness the natural power of mango butter and moringa oil to infuse nourishing moisture into the hair shaft. These all-natural products work together to make natural hair routine easy and effective. Choose from singles or the entire set of four, plus hair accessories from hair ties and scrunchies to bonnets and headbands. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% off Naturally London Naturally London: Hand & Foot Care $5 - $49.50

$10 - $99 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Naturally London Improve overall well-being through result-driven hand and foot care. Naturally London's products are crafted with beneficial ingredients designed to nourish skin. Choose from a variety of moisturizers, exfoliants, and tools. The nourishing cuticle oil pen is a fan favorite! Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% to 51% off Mavala Switzerland Mavala Switzerland: Nail & Hand Care $4 - $34

$8 - $70 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Mavala Switzerland Maintain beautiful nails with Mavala. Mavala Switzerland merges nature with science to create many of its proprietary products while only using the finest ingredients available in the world. Choose from a variety of mini nail polishes and chic holiday sets. This assortment also includes hand care, skin care, and lip balms. Shipping is $3.50 or free over $30. Shop Now

50% off HydraAromatherapy HydraAromatherapy: Bath & Body Care $3.25 - $14

$6.50 - $28 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

HydraAromatherapy Transform an ordinary shower into an at-home aromatherapy spa experience. Whether looking for a boost of energy or to wind down, hydraAromatherapy uses pure essential oils to elevate the everyday. Activated by water and humidity, the ShowerBurst tablet releases pure essential oils for a long-lasting aromatherapy experience in the shower. Other options include the Bathtub Tea, which provides all the benefits of an herbal bath without the mess, and Essential Oil Roll-Ons in a range of fragrances. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% off Ahava Ahava: Skin & Body Care $12 - $51.50

$24 - $103 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Ahava From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60, except to Hawaii and Puerto Rico where shipping is $25. Shop Now

50% off Eve Lom Eve Lom: Skin Care $12 - $92.50

$24 - $185 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Eve Lom Eve Lom draws on decades of skin care expertise to craft luxurious, multi-sensorial products made from spa-grade botanical ingredients. This assortment includes The Original Eve Lom Cleanser: Eve Lom's cult-favorite cleanser has been the secret of facialists around the globe for over 35 years. One editor at VOGUE claims it is "probably the best cleanser in the world." This multitasking 5-in-1 powerhouse removes makeup, cleanses, tones, exfoliates and hydrates skin. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off Rinse Bath & Body Rinse Bath & Body: Bath & Body Products $3.75 - $14.25

$7.50 - $28.50 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Rinse Bath & Body Perfect as stocking stuffers, Rinse features natural bath and body products that all skin will love. All of the products are travel-friendly, easy to use and great for an active or busy lifestyle. Made in America, many of Rinse's products feature squalane oil, which is a skin-loving oil derived from the olive, and is great for all skin types and even skin that needs some extra TLC. Choose from a variety of lip balm sets, skin sticks, soaps, body lotions, and Body Bliss Oil, which is a light, moisturizing oil that leaves an amazing glow on skin. Shipping is $6.50 or free over $65. Shop Now

50% off Basq NYC Basq NYC: Skin Care $9 - $39

$18 - $78 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Basq NYC Basq NYC offers targeted skin care treatments that blend clinically proven ingredients, powerful antioxidants and soothing botanicals to tone, strengthen and nourish skin from the inside out. Every basq product is clinically tested for zero skin allergy, and free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, sulfates and artificial colors. There are more than 10 options to choose from, including Cucumber Tea Eye Gel, Clear Skin Botanical Face Cleanser, Citrus Sugar Body Scrub and Stretch Mark Butter.. Limit five per order. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40. Shop Now

50% off Butter & Me Butter & Me: Lip & Body Care $4 - $14

$8 - $28 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Butter & Me Made in America, Butter & Me is revolutionizing bath routines with exceptional body care products crafted from top-tier, natural ingredients for an unforgettable sensory experience. It unites butter-loving eco-warriors with its zero-waste packaging, creating a future where every package gets a second chance and plastic is a thing of the past. These unique, solidly shaped products not only add a fun element but also ensure easy travel. The Choco Body Scrub Bars gently polish away dull skin while leaving a delicious aroma behind. Just break off a piece of the bar, add warm water to soften it, and enjoy creating a satisfyingly rich, foamy lather while you buff away dead skin cells. Butter Melt Lotion Bars are fast-absorbing and non-greasy, formulated for full-body hydration with 100% oil-based ingredients. Plus, you can nourish your lips with the ultra-moisturizing Butter Spread Lip Balms. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

Home

50% off Haute Diggity Dog Haute Diggity Dog: Dog Toys $8.50 - $36.50

$17 - $73 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Haute Diggity Dog For the furry friends on your list, Haute Diggity Dog is known for its fun, unique, parody designs. These dog toys are made of soft plush material and are machine washable. There's something for just about every dog lover, from the Holiday Toys and Starbarks, to the Chewy Vuiton. All toys include a fun squeaker inside that will keep your dog entertained for hours. Choose from singles or sets. Limit twenty five per product. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30. Shop Now

50% off Del Sol Del Sol: Press-On Nails, Nail Polishes, Hair Accessories, and Sol Putty $3 - $20

$6 - $40 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Del Sol Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including vibrant Press-On Nails, polishes, Sol Putty, and hair accessories. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off Bambooee Bambooee: Pillows $10 - $120

$20 - $240 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Bambooee Gift a good night's sleep with Bambooee's signature pillows in several sizes and styles. Made with new generation air memory foam, these are lighter and softer than ever before, with a vegan hypoallergenic fill. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $61. Shop Now

50% off BlendQuick BlendQuick: Portable Blender $40 - $138.50

$80 - $277 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

BlendQuick With its smart design and technology enabled solutions, BlendQuik is not just cordless but truly a portable blender. Whether your recipient is on a fitness journey or just looking for an easy way to enjoy fresh blended drinks at work or post-workout, this is a gift that'll wow. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off Brainstream Brainstream: Kitchen Gadgets $10 - $44.50

$20 - $90 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Brainstream Functional and fun, Brainstream's gadgets make life in the home a little bit easier. The BeepEgg is a smart sensor driven egg timer. Once the yolk and egg-white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune. Find items in your purse easily with the purse light. The sink organizers give you the option to drain and dry right in the sink. Also included in the assortment are soothing sound boxes, featuring bird chirping or ocean vibes, to relax mind and body. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100. Shop Now

50% to 53% off Discover Night Discover Night: Silk & Satin Pillowcases and Sheets $15 - $150

$30 - $325 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 11/16/2024

•

Discover Night Discover the overnight beauty solution across a range of silk and satin essentials. These products work to support clear skin and promote healthy hair, while providing you with a comfortable, sweat-free sleep. Choose from a variety of Silk fitted sheets, TriSilk pillowcases or the Dual Silk pillowcases, which offers a dual-sided design. One side luxurious mulberry silk and the other 100% eucalyptus, which actively wicks moisture away. Also included in the assortment are the satin washable sheets and satin pillowcases, which are designed for optimal airflow, leaving you sweat-free all night long. Choose from a selection of colors with options in Standard/Queen and King. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off FluffCo FluffCo: Pillows $14.50 - $59.50

$29 - $119 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

FluffCo FluffCo brings the high-end hotel experience to home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from the Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft -- named "best soft pillow" by Architectural Digest -- or firm. Recommended for stomach, back and combination sleepers, the soft pillows have little less Fluff material to give the pillow more "squish,” but still enough to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers, firm pillows are filled with a higher volume of Fluff materials to ensure a high loft and extra support. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% to 61% off Limitless Innovations Limitless Innovations: Tech Accessories $5 - $50

$10 - $130 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Limitless Innovations Limitless Innovations is passionate about bringing the top in tech. Their products charge devices fast and in style. From TouchLight mirrors, ReVita portable hand warmers, and DigiClocks, Limitless Innovations has you covered. Choose from a large range of options including the AutoBoost portable jump starter & flashlight, the CreditCharge, which has built-in charging cables, TotalBoost power banks, and RFID Wallet, which has a built-in charging cable and interchangeable adapters. Limit six per order. Shipping is $6.95. Shop Now

65% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding $28 to $70 + Free Shipping

$80 - $200 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch is passionate about offering families beautiful high-quality bedding at an affordable price. Choose from a variety of bedding options like the Chunky Knit Throw Blanket which is made with premium yarns that are hand-knitted and then woven for a sturdier blanket that is longer lasting. The Down-Alternative Comforter Sets have sewn-through box stitching, which prevents the fibers from shifting and helps to eliminate the need for regular fluffing. The 6-Piece Essential Sheet Sets include double-brushed microfiber sheets (with two extra pillowcases) and are incredibly soft to the touch, as well as wrinkle-resistant. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off Mixy Mixy: Cocktail Kits $12.50 - $14

$25 - $28 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Mixy Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits! Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Each kit makes eight single cocktails. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. If you prefer alcohol-free you can use water, tea, or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous mocktail. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Tejas, and Rambler. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing two or more. Shop Now

55% to 58% off Rockflowerpaper Rockflowerpaper: Tea Towels $8 - $22.50

$18 - $54 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Rockflowerpaper Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. Each one of these tea towels is made from five recycled plastic bottles. These tea towels are super absorbent and are a beautiful addition to your kitchen while saving the environment. The colorful towels dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Choose from singles, sets, or packs of three. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. Shop Now

50% off Saltopia Saltopia Infused Sea Salts: Seasoning Sets $26.50 to $58.50 + Free Shipping

$53 - $117 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Saltopia Give the gift of flavor with SALTOPIA. SALTOPIA came to fruition from a desire to offer chemical-free salts and seasonings for home cooks. This selection of gourmet gifts range from five jars to nine-jar sets. Beautifully packaged, these are ready for gifting. Limit five sets. Free Shipping! Shop Now

50% off Serenity Organizers Serenity Organizers: Tray Organizer $22.50

$45 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Serenity Organizers With holiday travel here, get ready for packed flights. Use serenity organizers to store all your travel essentials at your fingertips and cover those dirty airline trays with an antimicrobial barrier. To top it off, this organizer transforms into a drawstring tote. Use it to store your belongings when you deplane, so you never leave anything behind. Choose from six colors. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% off Siligrams Siligrams: Monogram Ice Trays $10 - $50

$20 - $100 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Siligrams Add a personal touch to cocktails with these unique personalized ice cubes. Siligrams' trays capture each unique personalization into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Personalize with up to three initials or a single letter, depending on the set that you choose. Also included in this assortment is the inverted state ice tray, with options of all 50 states. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. Shop Now

50% to 72% off Studio Calico Studio Calico: Notebook Kits & Stickers $1 - $10

$2 - $36 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Studio Calico For the crafty people on your list, Studio Calico kits have everything needed to create a memory keeping project -- just add photos! The kits are designed to deliver inspiration for turning today's moments into tomorrow's memories. Choose from a large assortment of notebook kits and stickers. Shipping is $1.99. Shop Now

50% off Wildwood Landing Wildwood Landing: Gift Bags & Wine Bags $3 - $6

$6 - $12 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Wildwood Landing Gift laughter and kind words with Wildwood Landing. These beautiful, reusable drawstring bags feature sayings that will make everyone smile and are the perfect gift. Made with soft linen-like cotton, and are machine washable. The sayings are printed with eco-friendly permanent ink that won't crack or peel. Shipping is $4.99 or free shipping $36. Shop Now

50% off Tech Candy Tech Candy: Techcessories $2 - $20

$4 - $40 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Tech Candy If they have a phone, then Tech Candy has the perfect gift among this collection of techcessories, from charging solutions to wireless speakers and other gadgets. Tech Candy marries the technology you need with the style often lacking in tech products. This assortment includes the ID Me Charging Cord Set to keep your cords labeled and organized, the Power House Outlet & USB Charging Station, and the Adapt Dat the perfect way to adapt to every charging situation comes in a set of two. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $100. Shop Now

50% to 52% off Home Bazaar Home Bazaar: Birdhouses & Feeders $20 - $210

$40 - $440 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Home Bazaar Enjoy the magic of birds. Home Bazaar combines its love of birds and nature with its decorative and architecturally impressive birdhouses that are fully functional. Bird-friendly features include cleanouts, drainage and ventilation with proper hole size openings. Also included in the assortment are bird feeders and accessories. Limit one per order. Shipping is $6.95. Shop Now

Perhaps the most functional stocking stuff! Save money and extend the life of favorite products by using Spatty to get every last drop. This is also great for mixing, spreading and getting product into hard-to-reach places. Spatty is dishwasher-safe and reusable. Shipping is $3.50. Shop Now

50% off Karma Gifts & Stephen Joseph: Karma Gifts & Stephen Joseph: Home Accessories & Children's Gifts $2.50 - $36

$5 - $72 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Karma Gifts & Stephen Joseph In need of fun stocking stuffers? Karma Gifts and Stephen Joseph have it. This assortment is great for everyone on your list items for your kitchen, home and their bestselling children's gifts. Decorate your tree this season with beautiful felt and glass ornaments. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off GelPro GelPro: Elite Comfort Mat $65 - $200

$130 - $400 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

GelPro Upgrade their kitchen or keep yourself comfortable in yours while entertaining this holiday season. GelPro's Elite Comfort Mats provide extra-soft, deep cushioning support. Don't worry about messes and spills — they wipe right off. Choose from three sizes. Limit five per order. Shipping starts at $13.50. Shop Now

Lovepop designs unique and memorable pop-up greeting cards and gifts for every occasion -- birthdays, holidays and everyday moments. Lovepop has created convenient packs of its bestselling designs to ensure you're never caught without a card or gift. These unique, laser-cut 3D pop-up cards and gifts will surprise and delight every recipient. Options include birthdays, bouquets, holiday ornaments and more. Pancake the Penguin's Christmas Adventure advent calendar is also available. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now