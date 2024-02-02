Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals celebrating small businesses. You can score big savings on products from brands such as LYS Beauty, Hot N Saucy and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 62% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% off LYS Beauty LYS Beauty: Cosmetics LYS Beauty is on an unapologetic mission to empower, inspire and awaken your most confident self through thoughtfully created skin care and beauty products. With clean skin care-infused formulas, highly diverse shade offerings and high-performance results, this luxurious brand takes a skin-first approach to helping you "Love Your Self." Available in five shades, the No Limits Cream Bronzer Stick is a creamy and pigmented sculpting bronzer that helps naturally shape and define facial features with a second-skin-like finish. The Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush delivers high payoff that caters to all skin tones and makeup looks, whether glam or natural. Key ingredients include kaolin clay, avocado oil and vitamin E. Limit four per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30. $5 - $14.50

50% off Hot N Saucy Hot N Saucy: Hot Sauce Sets Made in America and named an Oprah Favorite, Hot N Saucy is a vegetable-based hot sauce company offering hot sauces made from local and fresh vegetables like beets, sweet potatoes and collard greens. Their motto is "flavor before heat for a reason." You taste the vegetables in these sauces before you get the pepper. These sauces are approachable and delicious. Your palate and plate will thank you. Choose from four sets, which include flavors such as Garlic N Pepperoncini, Beet N Fresno, Sweet Potato N Habanero and Carrot N Chipotle. Shipping is $4.99. $15 - $22.50

50% to 62% off Black Girl Sunscreen Black Girl Sunscreen: Sun Protection Black Girl Sunscreen was made with melanated skin in mind. This moisturizing sunscreen lotion (SPF 30) protects against the harmful effects of UV -- without the white cast. Infused with natural ingredients, the signature formula dries completely clear, leaving you with glowing, protected skin. Make It Glow SPF 30 is infused with nourishing ingredients, including jojoba and avocado -- it protects all skin tones with a radiant glow for on-the-go. Make it Hybrid SPF 50 is infused with aloe, lavender and shea butter that helps moisturize, soothe and heal your skin. Options available for kids, too. Shipping is $4.99. $5 - $9.50

50% off Hairbrella Hairbrella: Caps & Bandanas Named an Oprah Favorite, Hairbrella reimagines hair protection with a line of innovative and elevated headwear essentials designed to keep you polished, protected and prepared from day to night. The Satin-Lined Rain Hat features a 100% waterproof microfiber exterior and satin-lined interior, to keep you dry and protected. This assortment also includes Rain Hats, Trapper Caps, Beanies, Sleep Caps and Shower Caps. The Hairbrella Classic includes a UV protective visor, which shields your face, makeup and glasses from rain and sun. The Satin-Lined Beanie keeps you warm in the cold weather, while also keeping hair healthy. Shipping is $4.75 or free over $50. $9.50 - $22

50% off Beautystat Beautystat: Skin Care Made in America, BeautyStat is a cosmetic chemist-founded skin care company, offering science-driven and award-winning formulas for proven, fast results. This assortment of singles and sets includes the Universal C Skin Refiner, which gently tightens, firms skin, reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles and shrinks large pores and gently exfoliates to reveal skin that is smooth and soft to the touch. The Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream is a 24-hour hydrating probiotic moisturizer that helps revitalize dull, dehydrated skin. The Universal C Eye Perfector helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, while instantly brightening and diminishing dark circles, crow's feet and puffiness. Limit five per product. Free shipping! $14.50 to $62.50 + Free Shipping

50% off Aarin & Co. Aarin & Co.: Infant Headwear Aarin & Co. is a mom-owned, baby-inspired brand that caters to the health of your baby's hair through their premium satin lined headwear and accessories. Unlike cotton, which causes a lot of friction and dries out baby's hair, satin is silky smooth and frictionless -- preventing frizz, tangles and hair loss. Combining fashion and function, this assortment includes Satin Lined Beanies, Knot Turbans and Headbands in a variety of colors and styles. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $30. $8 - $28

