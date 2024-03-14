Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for the home and kitchen. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Butterie, Sophistiplate and more. The deals start at just $4.50 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

50% off Butterie Butterie: 4-Piece Breakfast Set Butterie is the easiest way to keep butter soft and spreadable. Butterie is the only butter dish with an attached flip-top lid to keep your butter protected and your countertop clean. It holds two sticks of butter and is dishwasher safe. This 4-Piece Breakfast Set includes Butterie, a matching butter spreader, toaster tongs and silicone spatula. Choose from a variety of colors. Shipping is $4.95. $15

$30 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/14/2024 Shop Now

50% off Sophistiplate Sophistiplate: Premium Wood Boards Sophistiplate's personalized premium wood boards are crafted and engraved perfectly by skilled artisans. These warm woods and sleek designs elevate any gathering. Great for olives, nuts and dips alongside your charcuterie and cheese or exciting dessert displays. Add a monogram, name or handwritten recipe and give it as a personalized gift or treat yourself. Shipping is $6.99 per board, or $20 per board for Alaska and Hawaii. $17.50 - $82.50

$35 - $165 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/14/2024 Shop Now

50% off Miko Miko: Air Purifiers Miko provides the best in air quality to leave you breathing, feeling and living better. The Ibuki air purifier series is praised for its compact designs and powerful filtration systems, efficiently eliminating contaminants and ensuring improved air quality in smaller spaces. Boasting an array of advanced features, Ibuki air purifiers excel with their HEPA filtration, smart sensors for real-time air quality monitoring, customizable fan speeds, and sleek touch controls, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for optimal air purification. Choose from three options for up to 1600 square feet, 970 square feet or 770 square feet, which also can be controlled by an app. Shipping is $4.99. $99 - $149

$199 - $299 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/14/2024 Shop Now

50% off Truly Free Truly Free: All-Natural Cleaning Products Truly Free is a plant-based, nontoxic kitchen, home cleaning and laundry brand made in America. Laundry Wash is a nontoxic formula to eliminate stains and odors while being gentle on skin. Free from fragrance, bleach, phosphates, dyes, fillers and other harmful chemicals, Laundry Wash offers a safe and effective alternative to traditional laundry detergents and it's eco-friendly: the refillable packages offer up to 50 loads of freshness. For the kitchen, options include dishwasher soap, dish soap, fruit and veggie wash, and dishwasher cleaner. The assortment includes nontoxic options for all household cleaning. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. $8.50 - $15

$17 - $30 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/14/2024 Shop Now

50% off Letterfolk Letterfolk: Tile Mats Letterfolk's all-purpose mat and tile sets are functional, beautiful and customizable. These tile mats can be used as a doormat or anywhere else feet may step -- at the kitchen sink, bathroom, shower, laundry room or mudroom. The timeless, vintage-inspired hexagon tile design and removable caps can be used to create endless patterns, designs and words. Choose from four styles of mats, which include black or fog tile sets, and add on any of the three optional color tile sets. Standard Tile Mat and Tile Set bundles are also available, which include various colors of tiles. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $18 - $55.50

$36 - $111 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/14/2024 Shop Now

50% off Coast Products Coast Products: Lighting & Rechargeable Batteries COAST's portable LED lights and rechargeable batteries are designed to make people's jobs safer, easier and more enjoyable. Tired of burning through batteries? COAST's ZITHION-X AA and AAA rechargeable batteries are designed with ease in mind. These batteries are compatible with the widest range of everyday and high performing devices, and with over 1,000 charges per battery, they quickly become more sustainable, economical and reliable than single-use or other rechargeable batteries. The Slayer flashlight is great for every quick-grab or on-the-go occasion. From home to work and everything in between, this rechargeable and waterproof light packs major power at 1150 lumens. Designed in a rectangular shape to easily slide in-and-out of pockets or drawers, the dual optic system allows you to choose a wide-beam flood light or direct spot beam for any project at hand. Other options include headlamps, lighted vest and lantern. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $99. $10 - $50

$20 - $100 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/14/2024 Shop Now

50% off Sttelli Sttelli: Bath Accessories & Linens Sttelli is focused on making your everyday life easy and comfortable by providing high quality home essentials that are practical and beautiful at everyday essential prices. This assortment features complete solutions for the bath with matching hard and soft lines that create a cohesive color collection. Choose between the white, blue or gray collection, or mix and match. Each collection includes bath lines, shower curtains, bath organizers, toothbrush holders, soap dispensers and dishes. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50. $4.50 - $15

$9 - $30 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/17/2024 Shop Now

50% off Dosaze Dosaze: Pillows & Protectors The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach sleepers and combination sleepers in mind. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. This pillow is made of premium materials -- the core is a CertiPUR-US-certified memory foam and the cover is a naturally cooling bamboo blend. The Therapeutic Wedge Pillow was designed by ergonomists to promote proper sleep posture in an elevated position. Looking to lounge? Prop it up for back support or slip it under your legs for some lumbar relief. Pillow protectors and mattress protectors are also available. Free shipping! $17.50 to $75 + Free Shipping

$35 - $150 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/17/2024 Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

50% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Bedding Refresh your bed and sleep on soft, breathable sheets by Cozy Earth. The unique bamboo blends help regulate body temperature and wick away moisture, plus the fabric gets softer with every wash -- no wonder it's been named an Oprah favorite! This assortment features sheets, comforters, duvet covers, blankets and more. $25 - $464.50

$50 - $929 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/24/2024 Shop Now

35% to 40% off Lifepro Lifepro: Leg Compression Massager & Muscle Roller Relax, recover and relieve tension. The versatile pro leg compression massager from Lifepro is a calf, foot and thigh massager featuring adjustable compression levels for personalized support and a heated knee function to help provide relief for edema, swelling, knee joint pain and muscle pain. With a compact, foldable design and easy-to-use remote control, you can enjoy instant relief on the go, making it ideal for pre-workout warm ups and post-workout recovery. The fascia massage tool is designed to release trigger point tension, helping reduce inflammation so your movements are effortless and pain-free. $12 - $110.50

$20 - $170 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/24/2024 Shop Now

20% to 28% off PLAYTIME EDVENTURES PLAYTIME EDVENTURES: Kids Bedding Magically transform bedtime into an exciting "edventure" with playtime bed sheets. With over 65 games, this sheet set helps provide fun distraction from devices and screens, plus turns any bed into a place to explore, play, learn, and sleep… plus, no cleanup! The Playtime Slumber Bag is a slumber bag that doubles as a play mat and bed cover for kids to rest, play and sleep. The Story-Time Pillowcase encourages kids to create new stories with over 20 starter sentences and images. $10 - $24

$14 - $30 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/24/2024 Shop Now

50% off Everplush Everplush: Bath Wraps and Towels Conveniently dry off and get cozy right out of the shower. Everplush hair turban and bath wrap set is luxuriously soft and super absorbent to keep body and hair dry without worry about slipping out of place. The plush and ultra-lightweight material is wonderful for year-round versatility. Powered by Everplush technology, the diamond jacquard bath towels, hair turban and matching cozy bath wrap are plush and luxurious. Made to last, this material feels like cotton but performs like a microfiber. $15 - $75.50

$30 - $151 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/24/2024 Shop Now

24% to 40% off ZADRO ZADRO: LED Magnifying Vanity Mirrors Get ready with the perfect light. Choose from different magnification, light, shape and size options to take your daily glam to the next level. This assortment also offers a compact travel mirror so you can see yourself in good light anywhere. $34 - $120

$45 - $200 Valid: 03/14/2024 to 03/17/2024 Shop Now

Plus, save on Digital Deals from women-run businesses!

50% to 56% off rockflowerpaper rockflowerpaper: Eco Kitchen Accessories Go eco-friendly with everyday products from ROCKFLOWERPAPER, whose mission is to create beautiful products that reflect and benefit our planet and its people. Each one of these tea towels is made from five recycled plastic bottles. They're super absorbent and dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Blu Bags hold up to 50 pounds and roll up with an elastic band for quick and easy storage when not in use. The Dish Covers are a plastic wrap/foil alternative that can be washed and used over and over again. Dish Cloths are a high-performance microfiber material and made from three reused recycled plastic bottles to replace paper. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. $6.50 - $23.50

$13 - $54 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

69% to 70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are 100% cotton, washed and brushed for superior softness, and offer a luxurious touch that will transform your sleep experience. Other options include the bestselling chunky knit blankets, duvet covers and comforters. Free shipping! $24 to $69 + Free Shipping

$80 - $229 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

55% off Minky Couture Minky Couture: Blankets Minky Couture was started when the founder wanted to bring comfort to her daughter while she was ill. She created the first Minky Couture blanket by combining the softness of a baby blanket with the style of an adult blanket. Many of the seamstresses are moms who have the opportunity to work from home. These super soft blankets are great for functional decor in the home and will make anyone feel cozy in an instant. Choose from a variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from Infant (30 by 36 inches) to Grande (60 by 84 inches). Free shipping! $35 to $134.50 + Free Shipping

$79 - $299 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $76

$22 - $152 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Mixy Mixy: Cocktail Kits Made in America, Mixy gives you the confidence to make restaurant-quality cocktails at home so you can "be the hero of happy hour." With Mixy, anyone can create craft cocktails in a few simple steps: Fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice, let it sit for one to three days and use the infused liquor to make eight delicious drinks. The infused liquor can be served on its own or added to your favorite cocktail recipes. Options include Berry Lemonade, Tejas, Sangria and more and may be used to create mocktails, too. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $12.50 - $14

$25 - $28 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Naboso Naboso: Socks, Insoles & Tools Naboso was founded by a functional podiatrist to help people move better. Each product features an innovative texture to stimulate the nerves in the feet and improve foot awareness, strength and balance. The Neuro Ball allows for simultaneous foot release and more targeted pin point pressure, and the Splay Toe Spacers help restore the natural range of motion and alignment of toes. Activation Insoles are designed to stimulate, wake up and strengthen feet, helping you feel more and move better. Recover Socks have compressive arch band support to reduce stress to the muscles and have activating texture on the inside to help you connect to your foundation. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $15 - $30

$30 - $60 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Ettitude Ettitude: Bedding, Loungewear & Bath Towels Made from 100% organically-grown, nontoxic bamboo lyocell, ettitude's commitment to sustainability, innovation and comfort has resulted in soft and breathable bedding, bath and loungewear. With over 20,000 five-star customer reviews, the popular Sheet Set and Duvet Cover feature a luxurious, silky-soft, sateen weave. Pamper your skin and hair and create the ultimate spa vibe for yourself with ettitude's bestselling and ultra-absorbent, hypoallergenic waffle towel. Want to add another layer of comfort to your snoozing? Slip into ettitude's breathable, washable vegan silk loungewear. Free shipping! $17 to $144.50 + Free Shipping

$34 - $290 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing: Suction Tool &Tick Remover As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Bug Bite Things products offer a chemical-free, reusable and kid-friendly solution to insect bite relief. Its top-selling Bug Bite Thing tool solely uses suction to remove the bug bite irritants from underneath the skin instead of temporarily masking them with topicals and comes in a pack of three. The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool and Tick Remover Combo offers two-sided and fine-tipped tweezers, created for the removal of embedded ticks from people and pets. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $3.49. $10 - $13.50

$20 - $27 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 60% off Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses & Laptop Totes Keep your phone handy, while going hands-free. Save the Girls' Touch Screen Purses allow you to text, answer your phone and perform other simple smartphone functions while keeping your phone safe and secure in your purse. These also feature RFID credit card slots. The included phone card is easily tucked into the back side of your own phone case through the charging port hole, leaving enough room to use your charging port as normal. This also comes with a three-zipper change pouch. Carry cash, credit cards, change, and small items with ease. The Laptop Totes is a tech-savvy fashion statement that adapts to your dynamic lifestyle, ensuring you're both stylish and connected on the go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. $10 - $45

$25 - $90 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Busy Baby Busy Baby: Busy Baby Mats, Bibs & Bundles Mom-invented Busy Baby Mat is a 100% food-grade silicone placemat that suctions to smooth surfaces and allows you to attach baby's favorite toys to keep them within arms reach -- keeping baby busy. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," the Busy Baby Mat sticks wherever suction cups can stick so you can use it to keep toys within reach and off the floor in a variety of places beyond the tabletop -- on a window, in the bathtub and it even wraps around handles. The Stop-Drop Travel Bib is the newest product and comes with tethers that attach to keep utensils, teethers or pacifiers within reach. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $8 - $63

$16 - $126 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now