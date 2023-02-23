Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on home upgrades.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Our Place, Cooks Innovations and more.

The deals start at just $6 and are up to 59% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Our Place Our Place: Cookware & Cutlery GMA Deal : $40 to $82.50 • 50% to 57% Savings Original: $95 to $165 Valid: 02/23/2023 to 02/23/2023 Shop Now Our Place believes in the power of home cooking to bring people together and their products make cooking more joyful. The Perfect Pot combines every pot you’d need -- from boiling to baking, steaming to braising, there’s no end to this pot of possibilities. This 5.5-quart pot replaces your stock pot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, colander, braiser and spoon rest. The high-performance nonstick makes cooking and cleaning easy. The Knife Trio includes the Everyday Chef’s Knife for sturdy chopping, Serrated Slicing Knife for soft and squishy and Precise Paring Knife for small chopping. The guided grip handle encourages your hand into the perfect pinch grip. The Walnut Cutting Board provides the ideal surface for slicing and dicing, while the juice trench keeps mess to a minimum. Limit three units per order. Shipping ranges from $6.95 to $9.95.

Cooks Innovation Cooks Innovations: Kitchen Accessories GMA Deal : $6 to $12 • 50% to 53% Savings Original: $13 to $24 Valid: 02/23/2023 to 02/23/2023 per set Shop Now The name says it all: Cooks Innovations makes kitchen organization and innovative problem solving products. This assortment includes The Original Glide Mat, which has a low profile and can be cut to fit smaller appliances. Simply slide it to move the appliance in any direction. Oven Liner Sets help keep the bottom of your oven clean. They are also dishwasher safe and can be cut to fit your oven. Fridge Organizer and Stacking Mats can secure up to 10 cans or five wine bottles. It also doesn’t take up as much space on your shelves as the packs or dispensers that the beverages come in. Shipping ranges from $2.99 to $4.99.

Dosaze Dosaze: Contoured Orthopedic Pillow GMA Deal : $60 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $120 + Free shipping Valid: 02/23/2023 to 02/23/2023 Shop Now The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach sleepers and combination sleepers in mind. This Contoured Orthopedic Pillow cradles the natural curvature of your neck, provides proper support and aligns your spine while you sleep to help minimize the chance of waking up with sleep-related pain in neck, shoulders or back. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. The pillow features naturally cooling anti-microbial fabric and has a removable cover for easy washing. Free shipping!

Softies Softies: Cooling Sleepwear GMA Deal : $49 to $59 • 50% Savings Original: $99 to $119 Valid: 02/23/2023 to 02/23/2023 Shop Now Lounge in comfort and softness with this collection of cooling sleepwear from Softies. Softies' Drirelease fabric wicks moisture and regulates temperature to keep you cool and dry all night long. The antimicrobial technology repels bacteria for an added level of cleanliness protection. The premium quality means no pilling, no fading and no extra care required. These pieces have an ultra-soft feel and shape-holding dependability, and the energy-saving Softies’ fabric dries 4 times faster and keeps you up to 10 degrees cooler. Sizes range from S to 2X/3X. Options include nightgowns, robes, PJ sets and onesies. Limit six per order. Shipping is $8.95 or free with two.

tuft and paw tuft and paw: Litter Box GMA Deal : $74.50 to $99 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $149 to $199 + Free shipping Valid: 02/23/2023 to 02/23/2023 Shop Now tuft and paw puts a modern spin on the litter box. The Cover Litter Box features removable high walls to reduce tracking and keep the mess contained. Spacious and comfortable for your cat, this litter box also includes a custom built-in scoop, brush and dustpan. This is made from a sturdy anti-stick plastic that's easy to wipe clean. The Cove Litter Box without walls is also available. Limit three per product. Free shipping!

WallPops WallPops: Peel & Stick Decor GMA Deal : $8.50 to $25 • 50% to 59% Savings Original: $21 to $50 Valid: 02/23/2023 to 02/23/2023 Shop Now Easily upgrade the look of any room in your home with WallPops peel-and-stick do-it-yourself décor and solutions. The Peel & Stick Wallpaper is safe for walls and leaves no sticky residue behind. It is easily repositionable while installing and sticks to any smooth, flat surface. NuWallpaper can be used on walls, stairs or even finish old furniture and cabinets. The Backsplash Tiles have a high shine finish and mimic real ceramic tile at a fraction of the cost, making them perfect for instant kitchen, bathroom and utility room upgrades. This assortment includes new embossed backsplash tiles, which have a beautiful luxury aesthetic. Shipping is $3.99.

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

Slumber Cloud Slumber Cloud: Cooling Bedding GMA Deal : $12 to $109.50 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $219 Valid: 02/21/2023 to 03/05/2023 Shop Now Regulate your temperature for a comfortable night's sleep. Using technology originally designed and used in NASA space suits, Slumber Cloud's bedding keeps you cool and comfortable all night long. Ideal for hot sleepers, hot mattresses or hot bedrooms, Slumber Cloud bedding puts an end to pushing and pulling at the covers trying to find the perfect temperature. Designed to work independently for every sleeper, meaning if one person sleeps hot and one sleeps cool, it will work to keep both sleepers at the perfect temperature. Choose from sheet sets, mattress pads, pillows, pillow covers, blankets and tees.

Lullabuddy Lullabuddy: Portable Lullaby Speaker GMA Deal : $31.50 • 20% Savings Original: $39.50 Valid: 02/23/2023 to 03/05/2023 Shop Now Soothe your baby to sleep with Lullabuddy. This portable music player and speaker comes pre-loaded with two hours of Mae Robertson’s award-winning lullabies and love songs. No streaming, no playlists to make, no device to connect and no internet needed -- just press play for beautiful sounds equipped to help make bedtime a little easier. Small enough to take in the diaper bag, stroller, or car and easy to operate wherever you are.

