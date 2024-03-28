Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for spring self-care. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Lifepro, Hug Sleep and more. The deals start at just $13 and are up to 53% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Discover the Deal Box Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition + FREE SHIPPING We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. Enjoy a whopping 19 full-size products (no samples!) in this new spring "Pamper Me" box. Every box features 19 carefully curated products from terrific brands, including several high-end luxury lines. SKIN CARE: Dr. Brandt Skincare, NassifMD Skincare, RoC Skincare, EVE LOM, Baby Foot, ARCHIVE by Margot Elena, Chance of Sunny, Rinse Bath & Body, Patchology; BEAUTY: Babe Original, Laura Geller; HAIR: Style Edit, Gimmee Beauty; FASHION: SHOLDIT, skinnytees, Keysocks; PROBLEM-SOLVERS: Leefy Organics, Spatty; FOOD: molly&you. The retail value of the 19 products included in every box is $528. Just two products -- Dr. Brandt Skincare drop of strength ALL DAY STRENGTHENING SERUM and Babe Original Essential Lash Serum -- have a retail value greater than the deal price of the whole box. FREE SHIPPING! $98 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 03/28/2024 Shop Now

50% off Lifepro Lifepro: RelaxaTilt X Foot Massager Sit back and relax with LifePro's RelaxTilt X Foot Massager. This massager features four compression pads and four massage rollers for neuropathy target acupressure points on your feet, legs and forearms. Other features include three massage speeds, two massage directions and two heat levels. This can be used on bare feet, calves or forearms. The default massage time is 15 minutes. Free shipping! $90 + Free Shipping

$180 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 03/28/2024 Shop Now

50% to 53% off Hug Sleep Hug Sleep: Sleep Pods Made in America and as seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," the Hug Sleep Pod is a therapeutic compression blanket that uses the power of Deep Touch Pressure Therapy to help deliver a calming and restful sleep. This is lightweight, breathable and made from a specialized four-way HugStretch material that provides a gentle pressure around your entire body. Options are available for kids, tweens and adults. Adult sizes range from S to XL. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $50 - $60

$100 - $130 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 03/28/2024 Shop Now

50% to 52% off Discover Night Discover Night: Pillowcases Introducing Discover Night's WetDry Pillowcase -- a dual-sided design featuring eucalyptus for dry hair, providing breathability and hairstyle longevity, while the soft terry side efficiently dries wet hair, maintaining clear skin and frizz-free hair. It's a versatile solution for your beauty needs. The Cooling Silk Pillowcase is a proprietary blend of Silk and Cooling Nylon, providing a cooler touch than cotton, all with a frictionless 6A grade silk surface for beauty benefits like reducing fine lines, hair breakage and breakouts. Or, the bestselling Chill Cooling Nylon Pillowcase has a fabric that is up to 70% cooler than other fabrics due to its inherent cooling effect in the fiber without any harsh chemicals. It retains its cooling properties without washing out or diminishing, and offers relief from hot flashes and night sweats. Free shipping! $20 to $40 + Free Shipping

$40 - $85 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 03/28/2024 Shop Now

50% off PHYTO PHYTO: Hair Care PHYTO is a hair care botanical brand that has plant-based products to fulfill all hair needs including dehydration, breakage, dullness or hair thinning. PHYTO believes that beautiful hair comes from a healthy scalp and plants are the safest and most effective way to achieve that. The PHYTOCYANE Treatments are designed for hair thinning in women and men. They are no-rinse, non-oily and non-sticky. Other collections include options for volume, repair, nourishment and color. Choose from products such as shampoo, conditioner, mask and more. Free shipping! $13 to $42.50 + Free Shipping

$26 - $85 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 03/28/2024 Shop Now

50% off DERMAFLASH DERMAFLASH: LUXE+ & DERMAPORE+ Achieve medspa quality results in the comfort of your home. The LUXE+ instantly removes the top layer of dead skin, peach fuzz and debris allowing skin care to absorb easier and makeup to glide on flawlessly. Or, the new DERMAPORE+ is designed with Boosted Ultrasonic speed and next-gen Ionic technology to extract dirt, oil, and blackheads easily and painlessly. Its new Ionic Technology works to draw out impurities from deep within pores while helping to deliver skin care actives deeper into your skin. Free shipping! $54.50 - $99.50

$109 - $199 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 03/28/2024 Shop Now

50% off AHAVA AHAVA: Skin Care AHAVA's products don't just care for your skin, they help your skin care for itself. AHAVA has over three decades of transforming the ancient beauty secrets of the Dead Sea naturals into modern, active, results-driven skin care. This assortment includes bestsellers like the Crystal Osmoter Facial Serum, which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, promotes firmness and immediately enhances the skin's youthful glow. The 24K Gold Mineral Mud Mask brightens and nourishes the skin, and detoxifies clogged pores. The Advanced Deep Wrinkle Cream is an all-day moisturizer that helps shape facial contours, helps diminish the appearance of deep wrinkles, targets loss of volume and reveals newly hydrated, plump and supple skin. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $19 - $52.50

$38 - $105 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 03/28/2024 Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

50% off Cariloha Cariloha: Bedding Sleep comfy, cool and clean. Cariloha's luxuriously soft bedding is made from a fabric derived from sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo that's twice as soft and three degrees cooler than cotton and naturally moisture-wicking. With odor- and allergy-resistant properties, Cariloha sheets smell fresher and last longer than some cotton sheets. This assortment features the Resort Sateen style in sheet sets and pillowcase sets, plus a duvet comforter and covers. $27 - $154.50

$54 - $309 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 04/07/2024 Shop Now

50% off Hugs Blanket Hugs Blanket: Astrology Weighted Blanket Snuggle up with calm comfort. Hugs' astrological sign-themed, throw-size weighted blanket is made for getting cozy. This vibrant blanket is full-color, silky soft, machine washable, and designed with precise stitching to ensure that the glass beads, providing 12 lbs of weighted pressure, remain in place over time. Made in the USA. Free shipping! $98 + Free Shipping

$199 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 04/07/2024 Shop Now

29% off Yenta Posha Yenta Posha: No-Show Cushion Lounge Socks (3-Pairs) Feel the ultimate comfort of a cushioned-bottom slipper sock combined with an ultra-thin upper, allowing you to go from lounging to shoes in a snap. Yenta + Posha socks feature an anti-skid bottom, extra wide heel grip, and a 360-degree comfort band so you can experience superior comfort with a fashionable no-show design. $34.50

$49 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 04/07/2024 Shop Now

42% off Hadley Wren Hadley Wren: Insect Shield Scarf Stylishly protect from insects. Whether you're at the beach, ballpark or out having family fun, the lightweight and versatile Insect Shield Scarf is ideal for spring and summer outdoor activities. Soft and oversized for a stylish look, designed to protect from insects, whether you wear it as a shawl, wrap or around your neck. The built in, odorless protection is designed to last up to 70 washes, and won't leave that bug spray smell on your clothes. $20

$35 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 04/07/2024 Shop Now

50% off LED Esthetics LED Esthetics: Skin Care Transform your skin at home. LED Esthetics designs affordable and effective solutions specifically for your skin care needs. The easy-to-use Glotech mask is an effective anti-aging tool designed to improve the look of wrinkles, fade sun damage, clear acne and rejuvenate your skin with wavelengths of red and blue light. This assortment also offers a Vitamin C serum, Peptide serum and Hydrogel face masks. $34 - $149.50

$69 - $299 Valid: 03/28/2024 to 03/31/2024 Shop Now

Plus, save on Digital Deals from women-run businesses!

50% to 56% off rockflowerpaper rockflowerpaper: Eco Kitchen Accessories Go eco-friendly with everyday products from ROCKFLOWERPAPER, whose mission is to create beautiful products that reflect and benefit our planet and its people. Each one of these tea towels is made from five recycled plastic bottles. They're super absorbent and dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Blu Bags hold up to 50 pounds and roll up with an elastic band for quick and easy storage when not in use. The Dish Covers are a plastic wrap/foil alternative that can be washed and used over and over again. Dish Cloths are a high-performance microfiber material and made from three reused recycled plastic bottles to replace paper. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. $6.50 - $23.50

$13 - $54 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

69% to 70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are 100% cotton, washed and brushed for superior softness, and offer a luxurious touch that will transform your sleep experience. Other options include the bestselling chunky knit blankets, duvet covers and comforters. Free shipping! $24 to $69 + Free Shipping

$80 - $229 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

55% off Minky Couture Minky Couture: Blankets Minky Couture was started when the founder wanted to bring comfort to her daughter while she was ill. She created the first Minky Couture blanket by combining the softness of a baby blanket with the style of an adult blanket. Many of the seamstresses are moms who have the opportunity to work from home. These super soft blankets are great for functional decor in the home and will make anyone feel cozy in an instant. Choose from a variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from Infant (30 by 36 inches) to Grande (60 by 84 inches). Free shipping! $35 to $134.50 + Free Shipping

$79 - $299 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $76

$22 - $152 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Mixy Mixy: Cocktail Kits Made in America, Mixy gives you the confidence to make restaurant-quality cocktails at home so you can "be the hero of happy hour." With Mixy, anyone can create craft cocktails in a few simple steps: Fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice, let it sit for one to three days and use the infused liquor to make eight delicious drinks. The infused liquor can be served on its own or added to your favorite cocktail recipes. Options include Berry Lemonade, Tejas, Sangria and more and may be used to create mocktails, too. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $12.50 - $14

$25 - $28 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Naboso Naboso: Socks, Insoles & Tools Naboso was founded by a functional podiatrist to help people move better. Each product features an innovative texture to stimulate the nerves in the feet and improve foot awareness, strength and balance. The Neuro Ball allows for simultaneous foot release and more targeted pin point pressure, and the Splay Toe Spacers help restore the natural range of motion and alignment of toes. Activation Insoles are designed to stimulate, wake up and strengthen feet, helping you feel more and move better. Recover Socks have compressive arch band support to reduce stress to the muscles and have activating texture on the inside to help you connect to your foundation. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $15 - $30

$30 - $60 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Ettitude Ettitude: Bedding, Loungewear & Bath Towels Made from 100% organically-grown, nontoxic bamboo lyocell, ettitude's commitment to sustainability, innovation and comfort has resulted in soft and breathable bedding, bath and loungewear. With over 20,000 five-star customer reviews, the popular Sheet Set and Duvet Cover feature a luxurious, silky-soft, sateen weave. Pamper your skin and hair and create the ultimate spa vibe for yourself with ettitude's bestselling and ultra-absorbent, hypoallergenic waffle towel. Want to add another layer of comfort to your snoozing? Slip into ettitude's breathable, washable vegan silk loungewear. Free shipping! $17 to $144.50 + Free Shipping

$34 - $290 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing: Suction Tool &Tick Remover As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Bug Bite Things products offer a chemical-free, reusable and kid-friendly solution to insect bite relief. Its top-selling Bug Bite Thing tool solely uses suction to remove the bug bite irritants from underneath the skin instead of temporarily masking them with topicals and comes in a pack of three. The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool and Tick Remover Combo offers two-sided and fine-tipped tweezers, created for the removal of embedded ticks from people and pets. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $3.49. $10 - $13.50

$20 - $27 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 60% off Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses & Laptop Totes Keep your phone handy, while going hands-free. Save the Girls' Touch Screen Purses allow you to text, answer your phone and perform other simple smartphone functions while keeping your phone safe and secure in your purse. These also feature RFID credit card slots. The included phone card is easily tucked into the back side of your own phone case through the charging port hole, leaving enough room to use your charging port as normal. This also comes with a three-zipper change pouch. Carry cash, credit cards, change, and small items with ease. The Laptop Totes is a tech-savvy fashion statement that adapts to your dynamic lifestyle, ensuring you're both stylish and connected on the go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. $10 - $45

$25 - $90 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Busy Baby Busy Baby: Busy Baby Mats, Bibs & Bundles Mom-invented Busy Baby Mat is a 100% food-grade silicone placemat that suctions to smooth surfaces and allows you to attach baby's favorite toys to keep them within arms reach -- keeping baby busy. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," the Busy Baby Mat sticks wherever suction cups can stick so you can use it to keep toys within reach and off the floor in a variety of places beyond the tabletop -- on a window, in the bathtub and it even wraps around handles. The Stop-Drop Travel Bib is the newest product and comes with tethers that attach to keep utensils, teethers or pacifiers within reach. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $8 - $63

$16 - $126 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now