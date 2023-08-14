Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to treat yourself.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as ClearSpace, Limitless Innovations and more.
The deals start at just $5 and are up to 55% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
ClearSpace: Bins & Organizers
GMA Deal: $14.50 to $40 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $80 Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/14/2023
Experience the blend of practicality and aesthetics with ClearSpace’s clear plastic organizers, designed to effortlessly transform your living space into a comfortable oasis of organization. These clear plastic organizers offer practical solutions that make it easy to sort, store and locate your belongings effortlessly. Choose from four sets, which include organizers with dividers, storage bins and water bottle organizers. Portable and stackable, put these anywhere in your home and they are easy to transport from place to place. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Limitless Innovations: Tech Accessories
GMA Deal: $15 to $60 • 50% to 53% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $130 Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/14/2023
Limitless Innovations is passionate about bringing you the top in tech. Their products charge devices fast and in style. From portable power to desktop charging and alarm clocks with a twist, Limitless Innovations has you covered. Choose from a large range of options including the Tassel Keychain with power bank, CreditCharge, which has built-in charging cables, Touch Light, a compact mirror with power bank, and RFID Wallet, which has a built-in charging cable and interchangeable adapters. Limit six per order. Shipping is $7.95.
Shapermint: Supportive Wear
GMA Deal: $18 to $27 • 55% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $60 Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/14/2023
Shapermint is a size-inclusive supportive wear brand featuring bras, camis, leggings and more. Their overall mission is to empower their community to celebrate their shape and wear confidence. They provide high-quality shaping and smoothing essentials that enhance natural curves and support individual body types. This assortment includes their best sellers, which range from size S to 4XL so you can feel supported and comfortable wearing them. Options include scoop neck cami, wireless shaper bra, high-waisted shaper short, high-waisted control bikini bottom and high-waisted shaping leggings. Shipping is $6.95 or free with two.
Murad: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $5 to $46 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $92 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/14/2023
Founded by dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad, Murad delivers skin wellness through their unique science of water, and continues to innovate high-performance technologies and formulas so their products, like your skin, just keep getting better. This assortment includes the InvisaScar Resurfacing Treatment, which is designed to help reduce the look of acne scar size, depth and discoloration in eight weeks. This also contains salicylic acid to smooth and tiger grass to support the skin barrier. The AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser provides the benefits of exfoliation in the convenience of a cleanser. This chemical and physical exfoliation helps clear dull, dry skin from the surface for a fresher appearance and to improve penetration of treatment ingredients that follow. Free shipping!
Babe Original: Brows, Lash, Hair & Lip Care
GMA Deal: $5 to $24.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $49 Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/14/2023
Babe Original believes in creating products that not only give you an instant confidence boost, but help enhance your favorite features over time thanks to powerful results-driven formulas. The Essential Lash Serum uses performance-based ingredients like biotin, amino acids and more to support longer-looking lashes over time. Just apply the eyeliner-like brush to the upper lash line each night on clean, dry skin. The Enhancing Lash Conditioner is a conditioning treatment that helps promote healthier, thicker and darker-looking lashes over time. Or the Volumizing Mascara delivers instant lash volume in a bottle. Not only does it make lashes pop, but the formula is enhanced with ingredients like peptides and biotin to deliver hydration to the lash line, supporting healthier and stronger lashes over time. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $65.
Dosaze: Pillows & Protectors
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $75 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $150 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/14/2023
The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach sleepers and combination sleepers in mind. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. This pillow is made of premium materials -- the core is a CertiPUR-US-certified memory foam and the cover is naturally cooling bamboo blend. The Therapeutic Wedge Pillow was designed by ergonomists to promote proper sleep posture in an elevated position. Or looking to lounge? Prop it up for back support or slip it under your legs for some lumbar relief. Pillow protectors and mattress protectors are also available. Free shipping!
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Everlasting Comfort: Green Tea Memory Foam Body Pillow
GMA Deal: $40 + Free Shipping • 49% SavingsOriginal: $79.99 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/27/2023
Experience a restful and rejuvenating sleep. The Everlasting Comfort body pillow is filled with pure green tea extracts infused into the memory foam for enhanced freshness and customized support. The ergonomic design aims to alleviate pressure on muscles and joints, while the cooling pillowcase wicks away heat and moisture to create a cool and refreshing surface throughout the night. Free shipping!
Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Case
GMA Deal: $20 to $28 • 23% to 26% SavingsOriginal: $26 to $38 Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/27/2023
Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful pink and neon pink are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter, Emma, who started this accessories business in college. Plus, for an even more streamlined design, with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills.
Soul Journey: Beaded Bracelets (Set of 2)
GMA Deal: $40 + Free Shipping • 59% SavingsOriginal: $98 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/27/2023
Celebrate inner strength and uniqueness. With a free-spirited vibe, this bracelet from Soul Journey can be layered or worn solo to add a stylish touch to any outfit. Crafted with genuine color-dyed gemstone beads, an enamel flower and matching crystal gemstone. Free shipping!
Plus, shop 7 Digital Deals for summer fun!
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams’ trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don’t just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.