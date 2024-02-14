Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals to treat yourself.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as SBLA Beauty, Feets and more.

The deals start at just $10 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

50% off SBLA Beauty SBLA Beauty: Wands & Lip Plump and Sculpt SBLA BEAUTY empowers skincare enthusiasts with antimicrobial applicator wands that target the most concerning areas to age more beautifully, including the neck, the decollate, the eyes, the chin and the entire face. This assortment includes the new Liquid Facelift Wand. With revolutionary line-relaxing technology, this helps eliminate fine lines, deep lines and wrinkles. This features a specialized applicator with multi-antimicrobial roller balls to lift, firm, contour and smooth the entire face and jawline. Wands for the Eye or Neck Chin & Jawline are also available. Double the Plump instantly plumps the lips, reduces fine lines and enhances shape with a single application that lasts up to four hours. Free shipping! $26 to $89.50 + Free shipping

50% off Gabriel + Simone Gabriel + Simone: Glasses & Accessories Enjoy stylish, quality readers from Gabriel + Simone. Many readers only come in half-steps, but Gabriel + Simone offers quarter-steps. This assortment includes readers with blue light blocking lenses, which help protect eyes from the harmful blue light that comes from digital screens and helps prevent headaches and eye fatigue. Sun Readers, Blue Light Blockers for kids and Eyeglass Chains are also available, which keep your glasses nearby as you take them on and off. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $25. $10 - $24

58% off AquaVault AquaVault: Portable Charger Stay powered up on-the-go. AquaVault's portable charger is so small and ultra-thin, it can fit in the credit card slot of your wallet. The ChargeCard has built-in charging cables for both iPhones and Androids. You can also charge portable speakers, headphones, tablets and more. The four LED power lights display how much battery is remaining. Choose from three colors. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two. $29

50% to 51% off The USB Lighter Company The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters Light up with the USB Lighter Company. These lighters are butane-free and eco-conscious, which means no toxic chemicals. They’re also easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery. Choose from five styles. The Motli Light has an LED flashlight feature so you can see clearly in all lighting conditions. The Motli Jr. is a slimmed down version of the Motli Light and is great for lighting candles. The Motli LT is great for lighting gas appliances, grills, kitchen stoves and more. The Flex and the Slim are also available, which has up to 300 lights per charge. Free shipping! $10 to $22 + Free shipping

50% off My Drink Bomb My Drink Bomb: Cocktail Bombs Ready to up your cocktail game? My Drink Bomb provides a fun new way to happy hour. Made in America, My Drink Bomb is like bath bombs for cocktails. Simply add a cocktail bomb to sparkling water and add a shot of alcohol, and you have an instant delicious cocktail. These can also be used without alcohol to create a delicious mocktail. Options are available for vodka, champagne and tequila. Infuse Your Booze sets include a 10oz glass infuser bottle and an infusion packet. This packet can be used 3-4 times. Just add your own alcohol, water or tea. Drink Bombs and Drink Dust sets are also available, which is edible glitter. Shipping is $5.99. $19.75 - $22.50

37% to 40% off Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Super Tumbler and Crossbody Bottle Bags Conveniently stay hydrated with Brew Buddy's super tumbler that features double-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks at optimal temperature longer. The innovative design and leak-proof lid make this a great companion for on the go. To carry drinks hands-free, pair any tumbler with the Crossbody Holder Sling Bag, a lightweight and unique crossbody sling bag that fits most 40-ounce tumblers. Made with neoprene and a durable zipper closure to hold cash, keys, cards and more. This assortment also offers the forever favorite Crossbody Water Bottle Holder to carry bottles hands-free. $15 - $28

70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Quilts, Comforters, Blankets, Sheets and Pillows Give your bed an effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy knit blankets. The sheet sets come in colors that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The quilted coverlet sets make for the ideal topper to your bedscape. $27 - $60

27% off Seriously Shea Seriously Shea: Username & Password Logbook Keep track of your login credentials in one convenient location with this handy logbook. The stylish design is made to look like a regular notebook for safekeeping. Small enough to easily store in your laptop bag, briefcase and backpack with 65 recycled paper pages and more than 250 spaces to write in various login details. Durable hardback design with elastic band closure. $13

