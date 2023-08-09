Go hands-free with Save The Girls. Based in Belleville, Illinois, these stylish cell phone purses and fanny packs allow you to use your device through the bag without removing it, dropping, breaking or losing it. Your phone can be attached to the fanny back with the sewn-in front pocket strap and enclosed phone card, or clip the phone card to the included wristlet and go. Sling bags and purses are also available, which have a phone pocket so you can still use your phone without removing it from your bag. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.