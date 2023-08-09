Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals and Steals on Wheels from Chicago!
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Mother Oxford, Roq Innovation and more.
The deals start at just $2.50 and are up to 60% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Mother Oxford: Stain-Resistant Shirts & Shirtdresses
GMA Deal: $59 to $104 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $118 to $208 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
Embrace the mess. Located in Northbrook, Illinois, Mother Oxford shirts are spill- and stain-resistant so you can feel fresh all day, no matter what life throws at you. The soft and luxe performance stretch cotton fabric is breathable and makes these tops the go-to for versatility with jeans, pants, leggings or shorts. Shirtdresses are also available, which is the ideal piece for easy one-step dressing or adding a protective element to top off your look. Sizes range from 0 (XXS/XS) to 5 (3X/4X). Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
Roq Innovation: LED Baseball Caps
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
Be safe and be seen. Located in Chicago, Roq Innovation was created by a runner who wanted light while running at night. The LED Baseball Caps have three levels of light, which provides up to eight hours of light on a single charge. The adjustable size allows you to find your perfect fit. Choose from seven colors. Limit five per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
Save The Girls: Touch Screen Purses & Fanny Packs
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $40 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $90 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
Go hands-free with Save The Girls. Based in Belleville, Illinois, these stylish cell phone purses and fanny packs allow you to use your device through the bag without removing it, dropping, breaking or losing it. Your phone can be attached to the fanny back with the sewn-in front pocket strap and enclosed phone card, or clip the phone card to the included wristlet and go. Sling bags and purses are also available, which have a phone pocket so you can still use your phone without removing it from your bag. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
Modern Sprout: Plant Kits
GMA Deal: $5.20 to $27.20 • 60% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $68 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
Modern Sprout solves the challenges of modern plant care with simple to use products and creative adaptations to space, light and seasonal constraints. Based in Chicago, Modern Sprout combines the logic and utility of hydroponic growing systems with style-forward and space-savvy design. This assortment includes Tapered Tumblers, a self-watering grow kit with a system that brings water and nutrients up to the plant's roots. Rooted Candles can be transformed into a grow kit when your candle is done burning. Or, gift sets include the Mindful Meditation Kit, which is a curated collection of garden-inspired meditation essentials to help you reach inner peace. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50.
Myflipfork: Grilling Utensils & Accessories
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $25 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
FlipFork was developed by grilling enthusiasts in Chicago, IL to provide the most premium solution to cooking more efficiently. Their design lets you flip, slice, tenderize, poke and open bottles all in one. The Boss is made with high-quality stainless steel, which is rust and corrosion-resistant for outdoor cooking. This assortment also includes Grill Grates Stones, to clean faster than a traditional wire brush, BBQ Gloves and thermometer. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $49.99.
Fresh Wave: Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $4 to $7.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $8 to $15 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
Fresh Wave has a solution to eliminate every household odor, leaving behind nothing but a real, natural scent. Best of all, it's plant-based and safe for people, pets and the planet. Based in Palatine, Illinois, Fresh Wave is chemically proven to help eliminate odors without harmful chemicals or synthetic fragrances. Choose from gel, spray or individual packs. These are great for use in the garage, basement, bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and more. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Cariloha: Bedding and Pillows
GMA Deal: $24.50 to $124.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $49 to $249 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/13/2023
Sleep comfy, cool and clean. Cariloha's luxuriously soft bedding is made from fabric derived from sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo that's degrees cooler and twice as soft as most cotton. Plus, it's naturally moisture-wicking. With odor- and allergy-resistant properties, Cariloha sheets smell fresher and last longer than some cotton sheets. This assortment features the Classic soft twill style in sheet sets and pillowcase sets, plus pillows to keep you cool and comfortable all night long.
Kelvin Tools: Emergency Multi-Too
GMA Deal: $37.99 • 36% SavingsOriginal: $59.99 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/13/2023
Stay prepared in case of an emergency on the road. The Kelvin 8 Emergency Multi-Tool has a 2000 mHa powerbank to power up your cell phone, a four-mode LED flashlight, window breaker, seat belt cutter and more. The tool features a smooth hand-crank power generator that regenerates the lithium battery supply if recharging by cable is not available, so you're not without power.
Bertha: Polarized Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $28 to $35 • 66% to 80% SavingsOriginal: $84 to $175 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/13/2023
Shield the sun in style. Designed for everyday wear, Bertha polarized sunglasses pay homage to classic, timeless styles with an emphasis on trends. Choose from styles with lightweight frames. Lenses are designed to eliminate 100% of UVA/UVB harmful blue light and glare, protecting your eyes in style.
Plus, shop 7 Digital Deals for summer fun!
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams’ trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don’t just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.