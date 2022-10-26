Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for your next adventure.
Urban Muu Muu: Rompers
GMA Deal: $72 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $144 Valid: 10/26/2022 to 10/27/2022
Go anywhere and do anything when you're rocking an ultra-soft romper. Urban Muu Muu innovates some the most comfortable loungewear, so you can be sure their fabric and designs will bring you ever lasting comfort. Made with soft Supima cotton, this romper has generous stretch to fit all shapes and sizes. The V-neck styling makes it easy on and off. Choose from size 1 (2-14) or size 2 (14-18) in 11 colors. Shipping is $7.95.
Matador: Bags & Accessories
GMA Deal: $5 to $62.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $125 Valid: 10/26/2022 to 10/27/2022
Matador products are designed for lightweight and efficient travel. Their line of packable items are great for any adventure, including versatile bags that will become your go-to on the go. The NanoDry Packable Towel is a lightweight towel that’s great for the gym, yoga, kid's swim class or even for your dog. It is packed in a compact silicone travel case with carabiner for easy transport. Other options include the Droplet Water-Resistant Stuff Sack, which can be conveniently attached to a keychain and keeps your wet items in, or to keep the elements out. Limit five units per product. Shipping is $4.99.
Ledlenser: Portable Lights
GMA Deal: $10 to $200 • 50% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $425 Valid: 10/26/2022 to 10/27/2022
For over 30 years, Ledlenser has harnessed the power of LED technology, bringing the world a wide selection of the most trusted and highest quality headlamps, flashlights and lanterns. These powerful, clear lights are reliable and durable -- great for home, work or outdoors. Whether preparing for a power outage, enjoying the great outdoors after dark, adding an element of safety to nighttime walks or working around the house, there are more than 10 options for adults and kids. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
Sherpani: Backpacks & Crossbody Bags
GMA Deal: $22.50 to $50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $100 Valid: 10/26/2022 to 10/27/2022
Inspired by nature and the love to travel, Sherpani bags are made for the bold and adventurous woman at heart. The Essentials collection was created with a simple yet important idea in mind: create a bag that not only respects the planet but also caters your adventurous spirit. The Camden backpack is made out of 36 plastic bottles and, in total, Sherpani has helped divert over 3.2 million water bottles from further polluting our waterways. This assortment includes backpacks, crossbody and mini-crossbody bags. Features include RFID protected lining, multiple interior and exterior pockets, as well as water-resistant fabrics. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $75.
De’ Vora: Scratch Squares
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $60 Valid: 10/26/2022 to 10/27/2022
Give your furry friend the ultimate adventure! De’ Vora provides a nonrestrictive and "fun" way of grooming pet nails. The Scratch Square is a sturdy, multipurpose toy and grooming tool that allows pet owners to place a treat inside the toy which is covered by a reusable and replaceable filing pad. Dogs use their natural instincts to paw at the toy and file down their own nails, keeping them trim and smooth. Pet parents can help their dog by hand rewarding the “scratch” as they play with the Scratch Square. The toy not only helps pets with their grooming and dental health, but it also provides mental stimulation as they try to figure out how to get the treat out. De' Vora Scratch Square comes in three sizes depending on dog weight. Shipping is $4.99.
Vapor Elemental Wear: UPF 50+ Apparel
GMA Deal: $20 to $57.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $115 Valid: 10/26/2022 to 10/27/2022
Vapor Elemental Wear offers versatile UPF 50+ apparel that can serve as a base-, mid-, or top layer depending on the season and temperature. Their UPF 50+ sun protection has the seal of Recommendation from the Skin Cancer Foundation. In producing their eco-friendly apparel, they’ve been able to divert more than 6 million plastic water bottles from landfills and waterways. This collection includes Vapor’s latest fabric, which is meant for year-round adventures, that’s why they call it our 365 Fabric. This is the perfect combo of 80% recycled polyester and 20% spandex. You’ll love the luxe feel, moisture-wicking and four-way stretch for maximum comfort, movement, and coverage. This fabric also protects you from harmful UV rays with UPF 50+ sun protection and defends you from the winter's bitter chill. Choose from a variety of tops and bottoms for men and women. Shipping is $6.99 or $9.99 for orders that include sherpa, or free over $75.
SCOUT Bags: Tote, Shoulder Bag & Pouch
GMA Deal: $19.50 to $30 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $32.50 to $50 Valid: 10/26/2022 to 11/06/2022
Carry your everyday essentials in style. SCOUT Bags Victoria Checkham styles donate back to the Pink Check fund, to help in the fight against Breast Cancer. These bags are versatile and built for real life. Durable and lightweight, featuring easy to clean fabric that is water, mold, and odor-resistant.
Krumbs Kitchen: Reusable Containers and Utensils
GMA Deal: $13.99 to $21.99 • 30% to 33% SavingsOriginal: $19.99 to $32.99 Valid: 10/26/2022 to 11/06/2022
When you give convenience a conscience, you get Krumbs Kitchen. With reusable, eco-friendly containers and utensils designed to make your life easier, gone are the days of petroleum-based forks and styrofoam takeout containers. The sustainable plastics in this assortment are pantry-approved and will integrate seamlessly for every day.
Seal Shoe Covers: Reusable Waterproof Shoe Covers
GMA Deal: $30.99 • 22% SavingsOriginal: $39.95 Valid: 10/26/2022 to 11/06/2022
Take on rainy days in style with these protective shoe covers. Waterproof and reusable, designed with an adjustable elastic band and stopper to help keep the covers from sliding down your calves so you can protect your favorite shoes in inclimate weather. Both covers fold easily into the carrying pouch and attach to your bag with a hook so you can easily have them on hand wherever you go. The large rear zipper makes the covers compatible with most shoe options, including heels.
Smunchys: Zipper Pocket Scrunchies
GMA Deal: $8.99 to $19.99 • 10% to 20% SavingsOriginal: $9.99 to $24.99 Valid: 10/26/2022 to 10/30/2022
Put your scrunchie to work. Smunchys zipper pocket scrunchie looks (and acts) like a hair scrunchie but with an entirely new function: holding small valuables like lip gloss, gum, cash, keys or any other items you might need while running errands, working out or grabbing lunch with friends. Choose from velvet, satin and polka-dot cotton fabrics in single and three-pack options.