Give your furry friend the ultimate adventure! De’ Vora provides a nonrestrictive and "fun" way of grooming pet nails. The Scratch Square is a sturdy, multipurpose toy and grooming tool that allows pet owners to place a treat inside the toy which is covered by a reusable and replaceable filing pad. Dogs use their natural instincts to paw at the toy and file down their own nails, keeping them trim and smooth. Pet parents can help their dog by hand rewarding the “scratch” as they play with the Scratch Square. The toy not only helps pets with their grooming and dental health, but it also provides mental stimulation as they try to figure out how to get the treat out. De' Vora Scratch Square comes in three sizes depending on dog weight. Shipping is $4.99.