Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on hair solutions.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as VEGAMOUR, Gussi, The D. Noble Collection and more.

The deals start at just $9 and are up to 63% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

VEGAMOUR VEGAMOUR: Anti-Gray Hair Serum GMA Deal : $39 • 50% Savings Original: $78 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/20/2022 Shop Now Made in America, VEGAMOUR is a clean, vegan, clinically proven hair wellness brand that specializes in treating both the root causes and symptoms of common concerns, like graying. GRO AGELESS is designed to be an age-defying duo that uses clean, high-performing, plant-based ingredients to control grays from the inside and out. They’re clinically shown to dramatically reduce the appearance of gray on new hair in as little as 90 days. The GRO AGELESS Anti-Gray Hair Serum helps control grays and reduces the appearance of gray on new hair growth, renewing color and shine to graying strands. The GRO AGELESS Gray Delay Hair Supplement is formulated to help delay gray hair and help preserve hair's natural pigment and delay gray hair for longer. Limit five per order. Shipping is $5.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gussi Gussi: At-Home Keratin Treatment, Shampoo & Conditioner GMA Deal : $15 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $30 to $65 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/20/2022 Shop Now Obtain salon-like results from the comfort of your own bathroom. Gussi is a clean, at-home keratin treatment kit: safe, easy to do-it-yourself, and works on all hair types, textures, tones and color-treated hair. Gussi will not permanently straighten hair, so your natural texture remains intact, just with a smoother, more manageable curl pattern. Plus, no formaldehydes or other toxic chemicals. Shampoo hair then apply the smooth operator treatment, comb through and all to process for 20 minutes. Rinse and blow dry smooth, then flat iron in small sections to activate. For a daily shot of smoothness, shine and strength, use the keratin-infused Protection Plan Shampoo and Conditioner. This sulfate-free shower power couple gently cleanses, deeply nourishes, and helps to refresh and prolong the At-home Keratin Treatment Kit results. Shipping is $4.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Hair Turbans, Heatless Curling Kits, Face Masks & Robes GMA Deal : $18 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $36 to $68 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/20/2022 Shop Now Pamper yourself with The D. Noble Collection. This assortment includes the Gel Beaded Face Mask -- this is versatile with dual sides: gel beads and plush and may be used for hot and cold therapy. The Mulberry Silk Hair Turban is breathable, comfortable and allows you to wake up to smooth, shiny and frizz-free hair. Or, the Silk Heatless Curling Kit gives you natural, effortless beachy curls without the risk of heat damage. Silky satin robes are also available. Shipping is $5.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

DryZzz DryZzz: Pillowcase for Wet Hair GMA Deal : $12.50 to $18 • 50% Savings Original: $25 to $36 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/20/2022 Shop Now DryZzz’s dual-purpose pillowcase features two sides -- a regular smooth side and an absorbent towel side. It was invented by a busy mom whose daughter showered before bed every night and slept with a wet, cold towel on her pillow. The microfiber towel side absorbs moisture and helps wet hair dry faster. The thin waterproof liner under the towel keeps your pillow dry and prevents mold, mildew and stains. Standard and King pillowcases are available, including a satin pillowcase option. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $39.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Mulberry Park Silks Mulberry Park Silks: Silk Pillowcases GMA Deal : $34.50 to $54.50 • 50% Savings Original: $69 to $109 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/20/2022 Shop Now Enjoy the beauty benefits of sleeping on silk. A lot of us struggle with tangles, frizz and bedhead. This is a common problem because cotton pillowcases pull moisture out of your hair and skin at night. This silk pillowcase from Mulberry Park Silks helps keep moisture in while preventing frizz and tangles. It also helps keep your skin smooth and wrinkle-free. These silk pillowcases are also breathable, temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking. Choose from single pillowcases or sets with scrunchies. Shipping is $3.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

FHI Heat FHI Heat: Hair Appliances GMA Deal : $9 to $80 • 50% to 63% Savings Original: $18 to $220 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/20/2022 Shop Now FHI Heat is known for creating styling tools, hair care and brushes loved by hair stylists nationwide. Every product produced at FHI Heat is created to cut down styling time and leave hair healthy and hydrated. FHI Heat has revolutionized the way you dry your hair with their new Retro Compact Dryer. Great for travel, The Retro Dryer contains six airflow speeds with ionic tourmaline ceramic technology. This compact dyer instantly seals the cuticle and maintains the hair's natural moisture. Other options include the Unbrush, which smooths and detangles even the most stubborn hair. Its unique vented cushion reduces blow dry time, and gently reduces breakage and split ends. This is great to use on wet or dry hair. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $18.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK