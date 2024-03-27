Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on spring accessories.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Shapermint, KENZKUSTOMZ, and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 73% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

50% to 51% off Shapermint Shapermint: Supportive Wear Shapermint is a size-inclusive supportive wear brand featuring bras, camis, bodysuits and more. They offer quality shaping and smoothing essentials that enhance natural curves and support individual body types. This assortment of bestsellers includes wireless shaping bras, cami tanks, high-waisted control bikini bottoms, bikini tops and scoop neck bodysuits. Sizes range from S to 4XL. Shipping is $6.99 or free with two. $20 - $29

50% off KENZKUSTOMZ KENZKUSTOMZ: Bags & Hats Travel in style with KENZKUSTOMZ. The clear toiletry bags are waterproof and lightweight. They feature words such as "TRAVEL" and "HAIR," which are sewn on. The Terry Cloth Tote has several interior pockets and one exterior pocket. The adjustable strap makes it easy to carry over your shoulder. The Duffel hooks right onto the back of your suitcase and has a bottom compartment to keep your shoes separate from the rest of your items. Other options include $5 - $39

50% off Grow Gorgeous Grow Gorgeous: Hair Care Grow Gorgeous' nutrient-rich products are powered by science to transform the health of hair from its very foundations -- the roots. The skin care-inspired ingredients nurture your scalp and lay the foundation for optimum growth, so you can fulfill your desire for fuller, healthier-looking strands. The Volume Collection features a selection of high-quality products formulated to build, bodify and make your hair bold. The collection includes a volume-enhancing shampoo, conditioner and bodifying serum rich in shine-boosting rice protein to improve manageability and leave hair looking glossy. Or, the Curl Collection is formulated to enhance natural curls leaving them frizz-free, bouncy and healthy-looking. The Curl Collection is a range tailored to all types of naturally textured hair and is formulated to create gorgeous definition and nourish the scalp for bouncier and healthier-looking curls, waves and coils. Free shipping! $5 to $15 + Free shipping

50% off Skin MD Shielding Lotion Skin MD Shielding Lotion: Shielding Lotion Feel hydrated all day without the greasy after-feel with this shielding lotion. This incredibly lightweight and fast-absorbing moisturizer promotes healthy skin by calming and protecting sensitive skin prone to irritation. One of the formula's key ingredients, arnica flower, provides anti-inflammatory benefits which help to relieve irritation like eczema and psoriasis symptoms. With the combination of chamomile, Skin MD Shielding Lotion provides relief for sunburns and other skin conditions. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40. $15

51% off TAO Clean TAO Clean: Face Brush & Toothbrush TAO Clean is short for "the art of clean." They make clean personal care devices. This assortment includes the Face Brush and Toothbrush -- just drop each brush into the sanitizing base station and it automatically UV sanitizes, killing 99.9% of bacteria; recharges the brush handle; and dries the brush. The Face Brush includes four brush heads and features two modes: sensitive and deep clean. The Toothbrush provides 40,000 brush strokes per minute, with an additional speed for anyone with sensitive gums. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $38.50 - $49

62% off Mali + Lili Mali + Lili: Sling Bags Go hands-free with Mali + Lili's sling bags. Choose from two styles across a variety of colors. The top-zipped sling crossbody bags feature an embossed woven patterned front slip pocket. These adjustable slings allow you to wear it your way -- crossbody for when you're on the go, or casually draped over your shoulder for that effortlessly cool look. The Carly flaunts a vibrant 2-inch patterned webbing strap, while Carolyn features a refined color-matched webbing strap. Free shipping! $29 + Free shipping

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

39% off Spongelle Spongelle: Body Wash Infused Buffers Add a touch of luxury to your bath or shower routine with Spongelle. This all-in-one beauty treatment is made in America with custom-blended and unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather to cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish skin. This assortment features rich scents like tobacco vanilla and eternal mint. $8.50 - $17

43% to 44% off Eve Lom Eve Lom: Skin Care Bring joy to the senses, skin and self. Founded by renowned British facialist Eve Lom, this line draws on decades of skin care expertise to craft uniquely luxurious, multi-sensorial products made from spa-grade botanical ingredients. With one sold every 30 seconds in the world, Eve Lom's cult-favorite signature cleansing balm has been the secret of facialists around the globe for over 35 years. This multitasking 5-in-1 powerhouse removes makeup, cleanses, tones, exfoliates and hydrates skin for up to 12 hours after use. Using quality ingredients, Eve Lom formulates products made with powerful, efficacious formulas to offer sustained, long-lasting benefits, visibly improving skin from the inside out. $18 - $102

30% off Eve Lom For Sea and Oats: Skin & Body Care Nurture your skin and our planet with good-for-you products. For Sea and Oats formulates oat-based and ocean-friendly skin and body care. Choose from hand, body and hair soaps, plus a body butter cream to upgrade your entire routine with products you can take pride in. Handcrafted in New York and free from synthetic chemicals and artificial fragrances. $9 - $49

50% off Maya J Jewelry Maya J Jewelry: Bracelet Hair Ties (Set of 6) Upgrade to hair ties that double as arm candy. Named an Oprah Favorite and hugely popular ever since, Maya J combines hair ties that stay in place and trendy bracelets into one fashionable accessory. Each card includes three bracelet hair ties and each set includes two cards with coordinating designs. $18

73% off Soul Journey Jewelry Soul Journey Jewelry: Beaded Bracelet Elevate your mood with a standout piece. This statement making bracelet is an ideal blend of energy and craftsmanship featuring genuine gemstones and a unique freshwater pearl. Handcrafted in California in a slip-on elastic style in three different size options. $20

Plus, save on Digital Deals from women-run businesses!

50% to 56% off rockflowerpaper rockflowerpaper: Eco Kitchen Accessories Go eco-friendly with everyday products from ROCKFLOWERPAPER, whose mission is to create beautiful products that reflect and benefit our planet and its people. Each one of these tea towels is made from five recycled plastic bottles. They're super absorbent and dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Blu Bags hold up to 50 pounds and roll up with an elastic band for quick and easy storage when not in use. The Dish Covers are a plastic wrap/foil alternative that can be washed and used over and over again. Dish Cloths are a high-performance microfiber material and made from three reused recycled plastic bottles to replace paper. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. $6.50 - $23.50

69% to 70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are 100% cotton, washed and brushed for superior softness, and offer a luxurious touch that will transform your sleep experience. Other options include the bestselling chunky knit blankets, duvet covers and comforters. Free shipping! $24 to $69 + Free Shipping

55% off Minky Couture Minky Couture: Blankets Minky Couture was started when the founder wanted to bring comfort to her daughter while she was ill. She created the first Minky Couture blanket by combining the softness of a baby blanket with the style of an adult blanket. Many of the seamstresses are moms who have the opportunity to work from home. These super soft blankets are great for functional decor in the home and will make anyone feel cozy in an instant. Choose from a variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from Infant (30 by 36 inches) to Grande (60 by 84 inches). Free shipping! $35 to $134.50 + Free Shipping

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $76

50% off Mixy Mixy: Cocktail Kits Made in America, Mixy gives you the confidence to make restaurant-quality cocktails at home so you can "be the hero of happy hour." With Mixy, anyone can create craft cocktails in a few simple steps: Fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice, let it sit for one to three days and use the infused liquor to make eight delicious drinks. The infused liquor can be served on its own or added to your favorite cocktail recipes. Options include Berry Lemonade, Tejas, Sangria and more and may be used to create mocktails, too. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $12.50 - $14

50% off Naboso Naboso: Socks, Insoles & Tools Naboso was founded by a functional podiatrist to help people move better. Each product features an innovative texture to stimulate the nerves in the feet and improve foot awareness, strength and balance. The Neuro Ball allows for simultaneous foot release and more targeted pin point pressure, and the Splay Toe Spacers help restore the natural range of motion and alignment of toes. Activation Insoles are designed to stimulate, wake up and strengthen feet, helping you feel more and move better. Recover Socks have compressive arch band support to reduce stress to the muscles and have activating texture on the inside to help you connect to your foundation. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $15 - $30

50% off Ettitude Ettitude: Bedding, Loungewear & Bath Towels Made from 100% organically-grown, nontoxic bamboo lyocell, ettitude's commitment to sustainability, innovation and comfort has resulted in soft and breathable bedding, bath and loungewear. With over 20,000 five-star customer reviews, the popular Sheet Set and Duvet Cover feature a luxurious, silky-soft, sateen weave. Pamper your skin and hair and create the ultimate spa vibe for yourself with ettitude's bestselling and ultra-absorbent, hypoallergenic waffle towel. Want to add another layer of comfort to your snoozing? Slip into ettitude's breathable, washable vegan silk loungewear. Free shipping! $17 to $144.50 + Free Shipping

50% off Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing: Suction Tool &Tick Remover As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Bug Bite Things products offer a chemical-free, reusable and kid-friendly solution to insect bite relief. Its top-selling Bug Bite Thing tool solely uses suction to remove the bug bite irritants from underneath the skin instead of temporarily masking them with topicals and comes in a pack of three. The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool and Tick Remover Combo offers two-sided and fine-tipped tweezers, created for the removal of embedded ticks from people and pets. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $3.49. $10 - $13.50

50% to 60% off Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses & Laptop Totes Keep your phone handy, while going hands-free. Save the Girls' Touch Screen Purses allow you to text, answer your phone and perform other simple smartphone functions while keeping your phone safe and secure in your purse. These also feature RFID credit card slots. The included phone card is easily tucked into the back side of your own phone case through the charging port hole, leaving enough room to use your charging port as normal. This also comes with a three-zipper change pouch. Carry cash, credit cards, change, and small items with ease. The Laptop Totes is a tech-savvy fashion statement that adapts to your dynamic lifestyle, ensuring you're both stylish and connected on the go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. $10 - $45

50% off Busy Baby Busy Baby: Busy Baby Mats, Bibs & Bundles Mom-invented Busy Baby Mat is a 100% food-grade silicone placemat that suctions to smooth surfaces and allows you to attach baby's favorite toys to keep them within arms reach -- keeping baby busy. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," the Busy Baby Mat sticks wherever suction cups can stick so you can use it to keep toys within reach and off the floor in a variety of places beyond the tabletop -- on a window, in the bathtub and it even wraps around handles. The Stop-Drop Travel Bib is the newest product and comes with tethers that attach to keep utensils, teethers or pacifiers within reach. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $8 - $63

