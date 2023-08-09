Character is a home improvement brand created to outfit DIYers with the tools and gear they need for all their home projects and repairs. Their curated sets come with the fundamentals everybody should have at home: high quality, lifetime-warrantied tools in durable and sleek steel or canvas storage. The Tool Tote securely holds your go-to tools in its seven organized but flexible internal pockets and quickly clips to close so you can carry it wherever you go. It can hold up to eight tools and comes with a designated spot for your tape measure and hammer, both secured with a custom strap system. The Toolbox is a steel-constructed, three-drawer system that comes with grippy, easy-to-clean silicone liners to protect your tools while stored, and each layer opens independently for easy access to whatever you need. Safety glasses and tools are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.