Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for summer fun.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Character, GRIPSTIC and more.
The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 51% off.
Character: Safety Glasses, Tools & Storage
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $92.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $185 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
Character is a home improvement brand created to outfit DIYers with the tools and gear they need for all their home projects and repairs. Their curated sets come with the fundamentals everybody should have at home: high quality, lifetime-warrantied tools in durable and sleek steel or canvas storage. The Tool Tote securely holds your go-to tools in its seven organized but flexible internal pockets and quickly clips to close so you can carry it wherever you go. It can hold up to eight tools and comes with a designated spot for your tape measure and hammer, both secured with a custom strap system. The Toolbox is a steel-constructed, three-drawer system that comes with grippy, easy-to-clean silicone liners to protect your tools while stored, and each layer opens independently for easy access to whatever you need. Safety glasses and tools are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
GRIPSTIC: Microfiber Cloths & Sponges
GMA Deal: $12 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $30 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
GRIPSTIC cleaning products are made from a patented microfiber blend that cleans, dusts and polishes surfaces in your home with ease. The Multipurpose Cloth is great for dusting and general cleaning, can be used wet or dry, and is soft enough to clean your eyeglasses. The Window Cloth's ribbed fabric cleans and polishes windows, mirrors and more streak-free. The Multipurpose Sponge's split fibers scrub away dirt and grime throughout your home. The cloths are machine washable for easy cleaning. Shipping is $5.75.
Observer Tools: Flashlights & Headlamps
GMA Deal: $20 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $60 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
Observer Tools is for anyone who ever wanted more out of their flashlight. In any emergency or adventure, preparation is key, and the feature-rich tactical flashlight from Observer Tools will be there for you whether you need a bright light, 72 hours of battery life, the ability to charge your phone or to use it hands-free. This is a great flashlight at home or on-the-go. The Rechargeable Headlamp is also available, which has a bright and powerful beam and design for a comfortable, secure fit. Shipping is $4.95.
Swig Life: Drinkware
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $21.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $43 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
Stay hydrated everywhere you go. Featuring on-trend shapes and patterns, this triple-insulated drinkware keeps drinks cold or hot longer. Double-walled stainless steel, vacuum-sealed and dishwasher-safe, each cup includes a lid and has a slip-free silicone base. Choose from a variety of patterns and styles including wine cups, travel mugs, tumblers and can coolers. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $99.
Slushy Szn: Slushy Machine & Syrup Bundle
GMA Deal: $66 • 51% SavingsOriginal: $135 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
This at-home slushy machine can turn your favorite sugary drink (soda, juice, tea, iced coffee) into a slushy in just 10-15 minutes. This is great for movie nights, game nights, adult drinks and more. Just add ice, water and salt to the canister (the salt does not go into the drink). This machine is portable so you can take it anywhere. This deal includes the slushy machine and a pack of cherry and blue raspberry syrup. Limit four bundles per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Collettey's Cookies: Cookie Pouches
GMA Deal: $7.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $15 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/09/2023
Collettey's Cookies was started by a young woman with Down syndrome named Collette Divitto, who faced employment rejection for years and was determined to not give up and find a way to earn a living. Since she always loved baking and made amazing cookies, she decided to open up her own cookie company. Made in America, Collette uses only the freshest, all-natural ingredients and refuses to use any preservatives. With this deal you get two pouches, for a total of 40 bite-sized cookies. Choose from Crunchy Oatmeal & Raisin, Crispy Cinnamon Chocolate Chip or one of each. Limit six sets per order. Shipping is $3.99.
Bunnies and Bows: Kids Pillowcase
GMA Deal: $18 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/20/2023
Outfit any bed with soft, colorful pillowcases celebrating a love for activity. Bunnies and Bows pillowcases fit over any standard pillow and are made with hand-drawn designs using water-based, non-toxic inks for safe sleeping. The covers are washable and dryable.
David & Young: Baseball Caps (Set of 2)
GMA Deal: $23 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $46 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/13/2023
Step up your style game with a set of two baseball caps from David and Young. The versatile combination of embroidered cities and vintage stone washes allows you to effortlessly switch between a personalized look or a sleek, minimalistic vibe. Made with quality materials, these baseball caps offer both comfort and durability for any occasion.
Krave Beauty: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $15 • 40% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $25 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/13/2023
Make your routine about your skin. KraveBeauty was founded with the idea of rejecting the conventional should-dos and supposed to-dos of beauty and focusing on skin health. The reparative body lotion is light and pillowy, formulated to soothe signs of sensitivity and help restore compromised skin back to health. The jelly oil cleanser is formulated to gently remove makeup, sunscreen and impurities using sustainably sourced, upcycled grapeseed oil.
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams' trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don't just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.