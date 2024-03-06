Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals from women-owned businesses. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Demarson, Wildwood Landing and more. The deals start at just $8 and are up to 60% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

55% to 60% off Demarson Demarson: Jewelry Demarson is focused on modern design, versatility and beautifully crafted pieces that command immediate attention -- they define accessible luxury for the modern sophisticate. After years of collaborating and designing for some of the industry's top fashion houses, Demarson was launched. Mix and match across a variety of pieces including drop earrings, convertible earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Shipping is $4.99 $58 - $175

$145 - $395 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/07/2024

50% off D'Marie D'marie: Cocktail Slush Mixes This is the easiest way to make a light and refreshing frozen cocktail that is all natural, vegan and gluten-free. These mixes are easily made in your freezer -- no blender or ice needed! Simply tear open the pouch, add your alcohol based on the given recipe, and mix, freeze and pour. Everything is made right in the pouch, which expands as you add the wet ingredients. D'marie's most popular flavor is Frappe Vino, which can be made using any variety of wine. Other options include Sangria, Spicy Margarita, Vodka Lemonade and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three 3-packs. $24

$48 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/07/2024

50% off Wildwood Landing Wildwood Landing: Tea Towels & Pillows Add some fun and functionality to your kitchen with Wildwood Landing. These tea towels are made with high-quality flour sacks or cotton fabric and feature funny phrases. The towels are also machine-washable for easy cleaning. Choose from more than 15 options that will bring laughter -- and easy clean-ups -- to your kitchen. Wildwood Landing's bestselling pillows include options such as "You are my sunshine," "Love you more" and "Move over the dog sits here." Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50. $8 - $24.50

$16 - $49 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/07/2024

50% off Freedom Deodorant Freedom Deodorant: Natural Deodorant & Sprays Choose aluminum-free products for a natural approach to odor control. Made in America, the Eco-Friendly Natural Deodorant offers round-the-clock protection, ensuring you stay fresh and confident throughout the day and night. Freedom Deodorant has also introduced innovative paper tube packaging that is not only convenient but also eco-friendly. These products are 100% vegan and free from animal-derived ingredients. Turn your bathroom into a spa with Shower Mists: The spray is designed to not only envelop you in relaxation but also aid in relieving stress and anxiety while clearing respiratory passages. Shipping is $4.99. $10.50 - $22.50

$21 - $45 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/07/2024

50% off Youthforia Youthforia: Cosmetics Youthforia believes that makeup is an extension of your skin care. They mix high quality ingredients in luxurious formulas with a touch of elevated playfulness so you can look good while doing good for your skin. Youthforia is known for innovative formulas like BYO Blush, the first color-changing blush oil. It is formulated like a skin care product with 20 plant-based oils and extracts to give your cheeks hydration and nourishment. Wear it alone on bare skin or on top of makeup. Dewy Gloss, Pregame Protective Primer and Moisturizing Setting Spray are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40. $13 - $19

$26 - $38 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/07/2024

50% off Affirmation Effect Affirmation Effect: Apparel & Candles Affirmation Effect is a line of eco-friendly coconut wax candles and affirmation apparel designed to inspire positivity and self-love. Each candle is in a reusable clear apothecary jar and made with a lead- and zinc-free cotton wick all promising approximately 70 hours of burn time. Their affirmation tees are crafted from high-quality cotton and provide a soft, breathable and durable option for all-day comfort. These tees promote inclusivity and self-esteem, a mission that began with the founders' desire to boost their son's confidence through positive affirmation clothing. Hoodies and hats are also available. Limit four candles per order. Shipping is $4.99. $12.50 - $32.50

$25 - $65 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/07/2024

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

50% off Spartan Defense Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms Maintain peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren you can take anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes or bags so that it is readily available to activate when needed. The piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options. Plus, stand out with the 40 Boxes exclusive green colorway! $15 - $30

$30 - $60 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/17/2024

23% to 26% off Em John Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Holder Compactly and conveniently carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or IDs, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. For an even more streamlined design with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills. Even more exciting, they're designed by Tory Johnson's daughter Emma, who started this small business in college. $20 - $28

$26 - $38 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/17/2024

50% off NIGHT NIGHT: Satin Pillowcase Sets Get your best beauty rest. NIGHT's vegan-friendly pillowcases are made of luxurious yet durable satin that helps provide overnight beauty benefits for skin and hair. The friction-free and non-absorbent surface helps to prevent bed head, breakouts and sleep lines so you can shine morning after morning. $30 - $35

$60 - $70 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/17/2024

25% off Susansnaps Susansnaps: Gingersnap Cookie Bundles Brighten your day with a bit of gingery goodness. Susansnaps is a gourmet gingersnap cookie company founded by a mother-daughter duo during their fight with cancer. Whether you're in search of the perfect gift or self-indulgent treat, these one-of-a-kind gingersnaps, formulated over 18 years of baking, are the sweet for every occasion whether joyous or challenging. This assortment offers 60 cookie bundles in original gingersnap and a variety of gingersnap, cocoa snaps and citrus snaps, plus a 100-cookie bundle featuring five flavors of snaps. $27 - $48.50

$36 - $65 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/17/2024

28% off Created By Created By: Carry-It-All Pouch Easily transport and store all of life's things, Created By's Carry-It-All Pouches are ideal for toiletries, makeup, beach days, baby and kids gear, workout necessities, travel or tech organizing or whatever your heart desires. Each digitally printed, 100% cotton pouch is adorned with a design created by an emerging female artist. The inner elastic bands and pocket make it easier to keep everything secure. $20

$28 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/17/2024

Plus, save on Digital Deals from women-run businesses!

50% to 56% off rockflowerpaper rockflowerpaper: Eco Kitchen Accessories Go eco-friendly with everyday products from ROCKFLOWERPAPER, whose mission is to create beautiful products that reflect and benefit our planet and its people. Each one of these tea towels is made from five recycled plastic bottles. They're super absorbent and dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Blu Bags hold up to 50 pounds and roll up with an elastic band for quick and easy storage when not in use. The Dish Covers are a plastic wrap/foil alternative that can be washed and used over and over again. Dish Cloths are a high-performance microfiber material and made from three reused recycled plastic bottles to replace paper. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. $6.50 - $23.50

$13 - $54 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

69% to 70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are 100% cotton, washed and brushed for superior softness, and offer a luxurious touch that will transform your sleep experience. Other options include the bestselling chunky knit blankets, duvet covers and comforters. Free shipping! $24 to $69 + Free Shipping

$80 - $229 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

55% off Minky Couture Minky Couture: Blankets Minky Couture was started when the founder wanted to bring comfort to her daughter while she was ill. She created the first Minky Couture blanket by combining the softness of a baby blanket with the style of an adult blanket. Many of the seamstresses are moms who have the opportunity to work from home. These super soft blankets are great for functional decor in the home and will make anyone feel cozy in an instant. Choose from a variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from Infant (30 by 36 inches) to Grande (60 by 84 inches). Free shipping! $35 to $134.50 + Free Shipping

$79 - $299 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $76

$22 - $152 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Mixy Mixy: Cocktail Kits Made in America, Mixy gives you the confidence to make restaurant-quality cocktails at home so you can "be the hero of happy hour." With Mixy, anyone can create craft cocktails in a few simple steps: Fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice, let it sit for one to three days and use the infused liquor to make eight delicious drinks. The infused liquor can be served on its own or added to your favorite cocktail recipes. Options include Berry Lemonade, Tejas, Sangria and more and may be used to create mocktails, too. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $12.50 - $14

$25 - $28 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Naboso Naboso: Socks, Insoles & Tools Naboso was founded by a functional podiatrist to help people move better. Each product features an innovative texture to stimulate the nerves in the feet and improve foot awareness, strength and balance. The Neuro Ball allows for simultaneous foot release and more targeted pin point pressure, and the Splay Toe Spacers help restore the natural range of motion and alignment of toes. Activation Insoles are designed to stimulate, wake up and strengthen feet, helping you feel more and move better. Recover Socks have compressive arch band support to reduce stress to the muscles and have activating texture on the inside to help you connect to your foundation. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $15 - $30

$30 - $60 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Ettitude Ettitude: Bedding, Loungewear & Bath Towels Made from 100% organically-grown, nontoxic bamboo lyocell, ettitude's commitment to sustainability, innovation and comfort has resulted in soft and breathable bedding, bath and loungewear. With over 20,000 five-star customer reviews, the popular Sheet Set and Duvet Cover feature a luxurious, silky-soft, sateen weave. Pamper your skin and hair and create the ultimate spa vibe for yourself with ettitude's bestselling and ultra-absorbent, hypoallergenic waffle towel. Want to add another layer of comfort to your snoozing? Slip into ettitude's breathable, washable vegan silk loungewear. Free shipping! $17 to $144.50 + Free Shipping

$34 - $290 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing: Suction Tool & Tick Remover As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Bug Bite Things products offer a chemical-free, reusable and kid-friendly solution to insect bite relief. Its top-selling Bug Bite Thing tool solely uses suction to remove the bug bite irritants from underneath the skin instead of temporarily masking them with topicals and comes in a pack of three. The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool and Tick Remover Combo offers two-sided and fine-tipped tweezers, created for the removal of embedded ticks from people and pets. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $3.49. $10 - $13.50

$20 - $27 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 60% off Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses and Laptop Totes Keep your phone handy, while going hands-free. Save the Girls' Touch Screen Purses allow you to text, answer your phone and perform other simple smartphone functions while keeping your phone safe and secure in your purse. These also feature RFID credit card slots. The included phone card is easily tucked into the back side of your own phone case through the charging port hole, leaving enough room to use your charging port as normal. This also comes with a three-zipper change pouch. Carry cash, credit cards, change, and small items with ease. The Laptop Totes is a tech-savvy fashion statement that adapts to your dynamic lifestyle, ensuring you're both stylish and connected on the go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. $10 - $45

$25 - $90 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Busy Baby Busy Baby: Busy Baby Mats, Bibs & Bundles Mom-invented Busy Baby Mat is a 100% food-grade silicone placemat that suctions to smooth surfaces and allows you to attach baby's favorite toys to keep them within arms reach -- keeping baby busy. As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, the Busy Baby Mat sticks wherever suction cups can stick so you can use it to keep toys within reach and off the floor in a variety of places beyond the tabletop -- on a window, in the bathtub and it even wraps around handles. The Stop-Drop Travel Bib is the newest product and comes with tethers that attach to keep utensils, teethers or pacifiers within reach. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $8 - $63

$16 - $126 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Big Bee, Little Bee Big Bee, Little Bee: Silicone Scrubbers & Marker Parkers Big Bee, Little Bee is a mommy-daughter business making it fun to waste less and reuse more. They are committed to ensuring that their products are as affordable and accessible as possible because they believe everyone should have access to quality reusable goods. The Original ScrubBEE helps little ones learn good hygiene in the tub and at the sink. The Big ScrubBEE has a wider bristle base, larger grip, and slightly firmer bristles, making it perfect for teens and adults. The Marker Parker keeps your child's markers organized. As members of 1% for the Planet, 1% of Big Bee, Little Bee's profits are dedicated to supporting the protection of our beautiful planet. Limit 12per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $39. $5 - $12.50

$10 - $25 Valid: 03/06/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

