Green Monday is here, bringing you some of the best shopping deals of the season!
If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, don't worry -- this day is often considered the "last chance" for great savings for gifts before Christmas.
Below, we've rounded up top deals from brands like Walmart, Chewy, Everlane and more. Shop smart and snag these offers while they last!
What is Green Monday?
Green Monday, typically the second Monday of December, is one of the biggest online shopping days of the holiday season. Coined by eBay in 2007, it marks the rush to score last-minute holiday deals while ensuring delivery before Christmas.
Now, let's dive into this year's standout sales.
Walmart
Walmart is leading the charge with huge discounts on toys, tech and more. Perfect for anyone looking to wrap up holiday shopping without breaking the bank. No code is needed for these deals, and the sale runs from Dec. 9-24.
Disney Princess Cinderella's Rolling Carriage & Horse with Brushable Mane & Tail
- $25
- $39.88
- Walmart
Levi's
Levi's is offering 30% off sitewide.
Macy's
Macy's is continuing its Friends and Family sale with 30% off sitewide and 15% off beauty.
Shiseido 4-Pc. Ultimune Radiance & Resilience Skincare Set
- $101.15
- $224
- Macy's
- •
- Use code: FRIEND
Nike
Nike is offering 25% off many sales styles including Jordans, Dunks and Air Force Ones.
Chewy
Chewy is treating your furry friends with deals that make it easy to stock up on treats and more. Get a free $30 e-gift card when you spend $100 with code CHEER.
SmartBones Dog Treats
All SmartBones and DreamBones treats, discount: BOGO, code: BOGODAY6
- $19.99
- Chewy
Shutterfly
Create meaningful holiday memories with Shutterfly's incredible discounts. No code is necessary -- discounts are automatically applied. Save up to 50% on photobooks and get an extra 25% off holiday cards. The sale runs Dec. 9-11.
HOKA and Skechers
Step into savings with discounts on top-rated footwear from HOKA and Skechers. No codes are required.
SKECHERS Performance Go Walk Arch Fit 2.0 Delara Hands Free Slip-Ins
- $76
- $95
- Zappos
Everlane
Upgrade your winter wardrobe with Everlane's sustainable styles. Get 30% off sweaters and other knitwear products. No code is needed, and discounts are automatically applied at checkout. The sale runs from Dec. 6-13.
Popsocket
Get 50% off the 14 PlantCore Adhesive PopGrips using code GREENMONDAY.
Popsockets PlantCore Clear + Use code GREENMONDAY to save 50%
Use code GREENMONDAY to save 50% on the 14 PlantCore Adhesive PopGrips.
- $5
- $10
- Popsockets
Popsockets PlantCore Cacti + Use code GREENMONDAY to save 50%
Use code GREENMONDAY to save 50% on the 14 PlantCore Adhesive PopGrips.
- $6.50
- $13
- Popsockets
Back Market
Back Market is your destination for premium refurbished tech at unbeatable prices -- no discount codes needed! Save up to 70% on popular devices compared to buying new.
Best Buy
Best Buy brings two major events to Green Monday this year: the Apple Shopping Event from Dec. 9-15 and 25 Days of Deals from Dec. 1-25. Each day brings a fresh, 24-hour-only deal.
See Monday's featured offer below.
Gap
Gap has you covered for cozy and stylish holiday gifting with discounts on cold-weather essentials and fleece favorites.
Old Navy
Save 50% on all jeans for everyone in the family. Available online only.
Lands' End
On Amazon, get 40% off men’s and women’s outerwear and cold weather accessories, and 50% off hosiery. On LandsEnd.com, save 50% off the entire website.
Kiehl's
Members Week Holiday Sets tier discount for loyal members at Extra (15% off), Super (20%) and Everest (25%) tiers on sets $100+.