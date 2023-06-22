Looking for a watch for you, your dad, your brother or anyone who's notoriously running late? We've got you covered.
Right now, the Fossil Nate Men's Watch is currently on sale at Amazon. The watch comes in multiple color combinations and you can shop it with a stainless steel or leather band, depending on your personal style preference.
The Nate watch has an oversized look with a "clean, military-inspired design," according to its product description on Amazon. It also "offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night."
Plus, this particular watch is water resistant up to 165 feet and can be worn for short periods of recreational swimming or showering.
It has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating and over 9,000 reviews.
