H&M has officially launched its new Curvy Fit Denim Collection for women.

"The curvy fit is designed with some extra room at the hips and thighs, and a more narrow waist," H&M explains on its website. Plus, it has a "special waistband designed to avoid any gaping."

The collection is available in sizes 0 through 22 online and 2 through 20 in stores, and in styles like the Curvy Fit 90s Baggy Low Jeans and the Curvy Fit Straight High Jeans, among others.

Plus, you can shop the styles in various colors, from light and dark-wash denim to white and black washes. Style your favorite with a white T-shirt and white sneakers for an easy spring look, or pair with a blouse and a blazer for a dressier look.

