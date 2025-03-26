Hoop earrings are experiencing an uptick in popularity this spring, and "Good Morning America" chatted via email with one of the world's most qualified sources on the topic, Simone I. Smith, to find out more.
Smith, the wife of hip-hop icon LL Cool J, is an entrepreneur whose eponymous jewelry line has garnered endorsements from big names like Oprah and The New York Times, thanks to each item's super stylish appeal.
Read on to find out why Smith believes the hoop earring is in the spotlight yet again, how you can appreciate their cultural relevance and how to find a pair to suit your own personal style.
Why are hoops trending?
"Hoops are forever," Smith said to kick off the chat. "They've always been a symbol of boldness, femininity and confidence, whether you're keeping it casual or turning heads."
With their enduring appeal established, Smith theorized on why their popularity has soared recently and the reason behind the huge surges in search interest and social media visibility.
"I think right now, people are embracing styles that feel personal and expressive, and a great pair of hoops does just that," she said.
There's also a touch of nostalgia at play, she said, especially when considering pieces that feel fresh but have a 1980s vibe like the Queen and Cleopatra hoop styles below.
The cultural legacy of hoops
"Hoops are more than fashion -- they're culture, especially in Black and Brown communities," Smith explained, recounting her experience growing up in Queens, New York, in the 1980s, where she said jewelry was "part of your identity."
She added, "They represented strength, style, and sisterhood. That's the spirit behind Simone I. Smith and [the] Sister Love [line]."
One woman included in that sisterly love is Smith's friend Mary J. Blige, a supporter of and model for the brand.
"With our Fly Girl hoops, Mary J. Blige and I named each pair after our Fly Girl nicknames and our friends from back in the day," she said. "It's a tribute to that era and to the women who inspired us ... hoops are how we show up in the world: Loud, proud and beautiful."
How to style hoops
With knowledge of the cultural relevance and reason for their popularity comes a big question: How do you wear hoops to fit your personal style?
Smith has some tips.
"If you're new to hoops, I always recommend starting with a classic gold pair -- something timeless from my Simone I. Smith collection that you can wear every day."
Lady of Serenity Hoops - Large - Oprah's Favorite Things
- $149.99
- $500
- Simone I. Smith
The simple but striking shape of a style like the Simplicity Hoops works with a wide array of styles, from the TikTok popular "Clean Girl" aesthetic that dominated trend cycles for the past few years to maximalist style that emphasizes the more-is-more ethos.
For more oomph, Smith suggests her Sister Love line featuring more intricate detail that brings "powerful, royal energy [to] instantly elevate your whole look."
Her final tip for wearing hoops is to pay attention to your other jewelry by pairing your favorite hoops with the right necklace -- she loves her nameplate necklaces -- and "a wrist full of my magnetic bangles."
"The stacked look is fly, effortless and easy to wear. Whether you're going for subtle or statement, hoops and bangles should reflect your mood -- and your magic."
More 'GMA' jewelry picks
Touch of Fem Hoops | Gold | Product Image | Uncommon JamesOpen media 1 in modal Touch of Fem Hoops
- $62
- Uncommon James
