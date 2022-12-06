In its latest launch, Kim Kardashian's shapewear and apparel brand, SKIMS, added glitter swim styles to its collection of swimwear.

The pieces include a glitter scoop bikini top, a triangle bikini top, a mid-waist bottom, one-pieces and more. The glitter collection is available in four different colors: nickel, sienna, Jasper, cocoa and magenta.

Snoop Dogg and his family star in SKIMS 2022 holiday campaign

Continue below to shop!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Glitter Swim Monokini
Skims

Glitter Swim Monokini

Price: $118   From: Skims

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Glitter Swim One Piece
Skims

Glitter Swim One Piece

Price: $118   From: Skims

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Gliter Swim Scoop Bikini Top
Skims

Gliter Swim Scoop Bikini Top

Price: $44   From: Skims

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Gliter Swim Triangle Bikini Top
Skims

Gliter Swim Triangle Bikini Top

Price: $44   From: Skims

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Gliter Swim Ruched Bikini Tanga
Skims

Gliter Swim Ruched Bikini Tanga

Price: $44   From: Skims

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Gliter Swim String Thong
Skims

Gliter Swim String Thong

Price: $44   From: Skims

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Gliter Swim Mid Waist Bottom
Skims

Gliter Swim Mid Waist Bottom

Price: $48   From: Skims

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Gliter Swim Metallic Dress
Skims

Gliter Swim Metallic Dress

Price: $98   From: Skims

Shop Now