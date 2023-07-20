We're saying "I do" to Kleinfeld Bridal's new fashion jewelry line.
The wedding dress retailer and home of "Say Yes to the Dress" just released its first fashion jewelry line on Amazon.
"Through this new product category, we are bringing that magic of Kleinfeld to even more customers -beyond bridal and directly to your doorstep," Marissa Rubinetti, Kleinfeld Chief Operating Officer, said in a press release.
The collection features adorable accessories great for a bridal shower, bachelorette party and to wear on your big day.
Plus, the pieces are the perfect gift for any bride-to-be.
Scroll down to shop the collection starting at $35.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Earrings
Kleinfeld Women;s Bridal Word Play Bachelorette Delicate Earrings
Price: $35 • From: Amazon
Kleinfeld Women's Bridal Bachelorette Pearl Statement Drop Earrings
Price: $65 • From: Amazon
Kleinfeld Women's Love Bridal Bachelorette Crystal Pave Statement Drop Earrings
Price: $75 • From: Amazon
- 1July 13, 2023
- 2June 13, 2023
- 3