We're saying "I do" to Kleinfeld Bridal's new fashion jewelry line.

The wedding dress retailer and home of "Say Yes to the Dress" just released its first fashion jewelry line on Amazon.

"Through this new product category, we are bringing that magic of Kleinfeld to even more customers -beyond bridal and directly to your doorstep," Marissa Rubinetti, Kleinfeld Chief Operating Officer, said in a press release.

The collection features adorable accessories great for a bridal shower, bachelorette party and to wear on your big day.

Plus, the pieces are the perfect gift for any bride-to-be.

Scroll down to shop the collection starting at $35.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Earrings

Kleinfeld Women;s Bridal Word Play Bachelorette Delicate Earrings
Kleinfeld

Price: $35   From: Amazon

Kleinfeld Women's Bridal Bachelorette Pearl Statement Drop Earrings
Kleinfeld

Price: $65   From: Amazon

Kleinfeld Women's Love Bridal Bachelorette Crystal Pave Statement Drop Earrings
Kleinfeld

Price: $75   From: Amazon

Necklaces

Kleinfeld Women's Crystal Stone Delicate Y Necklace
Kleinfeld

Price: $55   From: Amazon

Kleinfeld Women's Bride Squad Bachelorette Pave Adjustable Necklace
Kleinfeld

Price: $125   From: Amazon

Kleinfeld Women's Engagement Ring Bridal Long Fashion Pendant Pearl Necklace
Kleinfeld

Price: $125   From: Amazon

Bracelets

Kleinfeld Women's Mrs. Bride Pave Hinged Closure Bangle Bracelet
Kleinfeld

Price: $75   From: Amazon

Kleinfeld Women's Round Cubic Zirconia Dainty Bracelet
Kleinfeld

Price: $55   From: Amazon

Kleinfeld Women's Bridal Icons Charm Adjustable Bracelet
Kleinfeld

Price: $125   From: Amazon

Hair

Kleinfeld Women's Bridal Bachelorette Party Crystal Headband
Kleinfeld

Price: $125   From: Amazon

Kleinfeld Women's Bride Bachelorette Crystal Hair Bobby Pin
Kleinfeld

Price: $45   From: Amazon

Kleinfeld Women's Butterfly Stone Hair Bobby Pin Set
Kleinfeld

Price: $55   From: Amazon

