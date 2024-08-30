Stocking up on your essentials? Shop Labor Day sales to save some money.
Amazon, Walmart and other retailers have deals on the products you may buy frequently, from paper goods to cleaning products and bath necessities.
At Amazon, take 31% off Duracell batteries, score on skin care favorites like Cetaphil face wash and Nivea lip balm, and shop fashion deals under $25 on socks, men's boxer packs and more.
Check it all out below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Home deals
TreeLen Broom and Dustpan Set with 52" Long Handle for Home Kitchen Room Office Lobby Floor Use Upright Stand Up Stand Up Broom with Dustpan Combo Visit the TreeLen Store
- $23.99
- $34.9
- Amazon
Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries with Power Boost Ingredients, 24 Count
- $15
- $21.98
- Amazon
DripDrop Hydration - Berry - Electrolyte Drink Mix Single Serve Hydration Powder Packets | Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Vegan | 32 Sticks
- $25.19
- $35.99
- Amazon
Amazon Brand - Solimo Variety Pack Light and Medium Roast Coffee Pods, 100 Count
- $26.82
- $31.99
- Amazon
2-cu ft Hardwood Bark Mulch
Sign up to be a Lowe's member to save on member deals, including this mulch.
- $3.98
- Lowe's
Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pod, Medium Roast Coffee, 60 Count
- $18.47
- $25.99
- Amazon
Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress, 12-Inch CertiPUR-US Certified Bed-in-a-Box, Twin XL, White
- $193.88
- $449
- Amazon
Amazon Basic Care 24 Hour Allergy Relief, Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets, 10 mg, 300 Count
- $14.83
- $25.87
- Amazon
Deals on cleaning supplies
Windex Glass and Window Cleaner Spray Bottle, Bottle Made from 100% Recovered Coastal Plastic, Original Blue, 23 fl oz (Pack of 2)
- $6.63
- $9.48
- Amazon
Electric Spin Scrubber, 2024 New Bathroom Cleaner, Power Shower Cleaning Brush with Extendable Handle & 4 Brush Heads, Shower Scrubber for Bathtub Tile Grout Kitchen Window and Floor
- $29.99
- $59.99
- Amazon