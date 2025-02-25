Last year, Limited Too burst back on the scene with new launches for fans old and new. Now, its spring collection is here.
LTD 2.0, a collection featuring retro ringer tees, velour sets and logo fleece sweatshirts, has that quintessential 90s and early 2000s vibe so familiar to the brand's roots.
Grown-up pickleball enthusiasts will be excited to see Limited Too Pickleball Club shirts and pleated athletic skirts with a Y2K aesthetic that often resurfaces with the latest trends.
The spring collection is available in adult sizes, a response to the brand's 2024 launches: "We've seen the conversation around millennial sizes not being available at the relaunch of Limited Too," the brand wrote in an Instagram post last October, adding that it "has always been about celebrating tweens" and thus the brand wanted to provide for today's generation.
"Now, we're excited to tell you that Limited Too will relaunch for adults this spring - a tribute to our cherished OGs that have supported us all along."
Continue below to shop the collection, now at Kohl's.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.