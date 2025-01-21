Need to warm up?
We're rounding up stylish fleece jackets you can wear to lounge around the house, run errands, or vacation away someplace cold and snowy.
The Esmeling Women's Long Sleeve Cropped Sherpa Fleece Plaid Jacket, now trending on Amazon, is available in red, orange and green. We think the red option would look great styled with ivory basics, like denim or a cozy turtleneck, for a day out and about.
You don't need to be in Aspen to wear Vuori's Aspen Half Zip fleece pullover: Style it with leggings or joggers, cozy socks, sneakers and cold weather accessories for daily wear.
L.L. Bean's 4.5-star Sherpa Fleece Jacket is on sale in select colors. It boasts "warm, plush sherpa fleece and soft taffeta-lined sleeves" or "casual coziness at home, in town or on the go."
Check out all of our fleece jacket picks below!
