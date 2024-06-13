Have you fallen in love with pickleball and want to express that love with your clothes, accessories and even home decor?
Luckily for you, pickleball has quickly become a favorite American pastime since experiencing a huge leap in popularity starting around 2019. Companies have since begun catering to lovers of the sport, offering themed wearable and more that fans can't seem to get enough of.
One of the latest drops to celebrate pickleball is Rifle Paper Co., whose new collection with Tangerine Paddle features pickle balls, paddles, a crewneck tee and more are an adorable and feminine way to show off your love of the game.
Below, you can shop that collection and other sporty essentials such as shoes to keep you solid on the court, easy-to-wear athletic dresses, supportive sports bras and more.
Buy now to enjoy a summer filled with pickleball fun!
Pickleball paddles, accessories and more
Try the new trending tangerine pickle balls from Rifle Paper Co., or grab a stylishly retro tote bag from Uncommon Goods to cart your necessities and paddles around.
Pickleball home decor
Quirky, fresh and fun, these home decor items will bring a freshy, sporty feel into your space.
Court shoes
Stay steady and light on your feet with a comfortable pair of shoes that improves your agility, speed and performance with great support.
Sun protection
Protect your eyes and face while playing outdoors with a good hat or visor.
Bottoms
Stay cool during the match with a sweat-wicking pair of shorts or tennis skirt.
Dresses
For a low-effort, flirty look, throw on an athletic dress and head out to play.
Tops
Whether you're looking for a pickleball-themed shirt or a sporty bra top, check out these fun options for the court.