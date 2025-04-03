John Corcoran, chief makeup artist at Trinny London, has worked with women of every age, skin tone and style -- and if there's one thing he wants mature women to know, it's this: Hydration is key.
"You want to avoid any formulas that are chalky or drying," Corcoran said.
The same is true for lips: As we age, our lips need more moisture. Instead of reaching for the ultra-matte lip formulas, Corcoran suggests leaning into satin or sheer finishes.
"You can never go wrong with a satin finish, and this is especially true in the case of mature lips," he said. "Sticking to sheer, glossy finishes makes it less likely for the product to settle into fine lines."
Picking your shade
Beyond the formula, Corcoran also said it's important to find and adjust to the right shade as your skin tone subtly shifts over time. The Trinny London Match2Me tool, which can be found on the brand's website, can come in handy.
"For fair skin, I always go for soft pinks and nude shades, but as you mature, it's better to opt for warmer tones like rose, berry and coral. I would avoid any nudes that can wash you out," Corcoran said. "For darker skin, I love rich reds, berries, warm browns, and chocolates -- I'd stay away from anything that's cool toned."
Lip prep
Before the lipstick even touches your lips, Corcoran emphasized the importance of prep. "It's nice to give your lips a little exfoliation before you apply product," he said. "This will provide a great base for the hydrating products to come."
Corcoran also said to look for key ingredients like hyaluronic acid to keep the skin looking plump.
Feeling confident at every age is important -- and a good lipstick is one of the easiest ways to get there.
Shop some top picks below.
Corcoran's picks
"Trinny London's Just Joyous is one of my favorites. It's packed with triple-action hyaluronic acid and nourishing oils like moringa and maracuja, which help lock in moisture and give lips that plump, fresh feel."
