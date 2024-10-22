Loafers are taking center stage this fall, proving to be the perfect blend of comfort and style for the season.
Spotted everywhere, from the runways to street-style looks, this timeless shoe has been embraced by fashion lovers and celebrities alike.
Whether it's Gigi Hadid pairing chunky loafers with oversized blazers or Hailey Bieber going for a sleek, minimal design with cropped trousers, loafers have become a go-to staple for anyone looking to elevate their fall wardrobe.
From classic penny loafers to edgy platform versions, this trend offers endless styling possibilities. The versatility of loafers makes them a fall favorite, easily transitioning from casual daywear to more polished professional outfits
Tassel loafers can add a preppy touch, while sleek leather styles bring a more modern, sophisticated vibe. Whether worn with jeans, skirts or tailored suits, loafers add an effortlessly chic finish to any look.
Below, check out how loafers are being styled by trendsetters and celebrities for fall fashion inspiration that is both comfortable and undeniably cool.
Loafer outfit ideas
A menswear moment
A modern take on the trend is to style a casual pair of loafers with an oversized blazer and sheer tights as Nataly Osmann did while photographed outside of Paris Fashion Week. This look can easily take you from day to night while keeping you comfortable.
Also, if you aren't open to wearing sheer tights alone, a pair of leggings or jeans pairs well, too.
Soft and sweet
Another trendy way to style your loafers is to pair them with an ultra-girly dress, and ruffled socks. If you're ready to stand out this fall, this go-to look on Patricia Wirschke is pretty and perfect.
Maximalist in motion
For the maximalist looking to take the loafers trend for a test drive, Grece Ghanem is the ultimate style muse. Try a stylish pair of heeled loafers with some of your most standout pieces of the season including headscarves and more.
Keep it classic
Take the guesswork out of styling your loafers, and go for a black blazer and jeans. It's a fail-proof way to rock the shoe that's equal parts classic and casual.
You can find more places to shop for trendy loafers this season here.