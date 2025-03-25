LoveShackFancy, known for its romantic florals and vintage-inspired designs, has teamed up with Pottery Barn to launch a full-scale homeware collection, bringing its signature charm to every room of the house.
While LoveShackFancy previously partnered with Pottery Barn Kids and PB Teen for limited releases, this marks the first time the brand is offering a comprehensive home line through Pottery Barn's main collection.
It's a long-anticipated move for fans of the brand who have been eager to bring its ultra-feminine flair into adult living spaces.
The new collection features everything from intricately embroidered quilts and soft floral sheet sets to pastel-hued dinnerware and quilted placemats perfect for spring entertaining.
The pieces blend LoveShackFancy's whimsical patterns with Pottery Barn's reputation for quality and timeless design, making it easier than ever to transform your home into a fairytale retreat.
Pottery Barn Kids and PB Teen have also expanded their LoveShackFancy assortments, offering even more options for those looking to bring the brand's nostalgic elegance to nurseries, kids' rooms, or teen sanctuaries.
Check out a few of our favorites from the collection below.
