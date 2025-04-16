Flowers are practically required gifting for Mother's Day, and lucky for Mom, popular floral brand UrbanStems has released a special bundle featuring a gorgeous bouquet and a limited edition bracelet from the Little Words Project.
Filled to the brim with garden roses and greenery, the enchanting arrangement makes a gorgeous surprise for Mom when it's delivered right to her door on the date of your choice.
The inclusion of the Little Words Project bracelet is sure to brighten her day thanks to beautiful rose-tone beads and its special word message, "Bloom," which was selected as "a tribute to every mom's superpower: helping others grow," the company explains in the description.
For those not familiar, the Little Words Project is a company that specializes in beaded bracelets that display inspiring words tailored to the wearer's needs. Founder Adriana Carrig started making the bracelets for her sorority sisters after experiencing years of bullying, explaining on the company's website, "The wearable affirmations reminded us of our worth, and got us through the tough times together. Ten years and millions of bracelets later, the Little Words Project community is living proof that kindness is a superpower."
In addition to the bouquet and bracelet, you can also jazz up your delivery by adding a vase or a curated selection of special treats like Poppy & Pout lip balm, Douglas Sweets cookies and more.
Shop the Little Words Project x UrbanStems bundle below!
The Bloom With Me limited edition Little Words Project x UrbanStems beaded "Bloom" bracelet Included
- $110
- UrbanStems
