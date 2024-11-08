Are you shopping for a movie buff this holiday season?
If so, there is nothing more thoughtful than gifts that bring the magic of cinema into their home.
Whether they love classic films, the latest blockbusters, or cozying up for a binge-watch session, this gift guide has something for everyone.
From high-quality sound systems to unique movie-themed decor, these picks will excite any film lover’s heart.
Streaming service gift card
Give your movie lover friend or family member one month off of their subscription service with a gift card.
Projectors
A portable projector with a foldable screen for a backyard or indoor movie night setup.
Mini Projector, VOPLLS 1080P Full HD Supported Video Projector,
- $69.99
- $89.99
- Amazon
Blu-ray collector’s editions or movie sountacks
To upgrade gifting someone a Blu-ray DVD look for extended editions or a soundtrack on a vinyl to make your gift more unique.
Gourmet popcorn kit and accessories
The ultimate snack of the movie lover -- popcorn!
Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper with Temperature Safe Glass
- $19.99
- Amazon
Upgraded sound system
Upgrade your movie buff's sound system for a more immersive home theater experience.
Sony - XG300 Portable Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker - Black
- $199.99
- $349.99
- Best Buy
Toys and collectors items from recent releases
Whether it is the little ones on your list or a friend who loves collectibles these picks could be a good starting point.
Back To The Future 2 Hoverboard Sculpted Handle Ceramic Coffee Mug With Delorean Design
- $25.99
- Amazon
Inside Out 2 Talk It Out Small Plush - Joy, Kids Toys for Ages 3 Up by Just Play
- $20
- $23.88
- Amazon
Roamwild Universal Despicable Me Bob Minions Kids Travel Pillow and Travel Blanket Set
- $34.99
- Amazon
Movie games and cards
What is better than a fun game to test film knowledge with friends and family?
Cryptozoic Entertainment Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game | Party Game for Movie Fans | 2-20 Players
- $19.98
- $24.99
- Amazon