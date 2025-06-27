Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year is less than a month away.
If you've been waiting to refresh your closet or stock up on fall staples, the 2025 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the moment to mark on your calendar.
This annual event is beloved by fashion fans and savvy shoppers alike for offering deep discounts on brand-new arrivals from top labels across fashion, beauty, home and more.
When does the 2025 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start?
The sale kicks off in stages, starting with early access for Nordstrom cardholders based on their membership tier:
- Icons (those who spent $15,000+ last year): July 8-11
- Ambassadors ($5,000+): July 9-11
- Influencers ($500+): July 10-11
The sale then opens to the general public on July 12 and typically runs for about two weeks.
Can't wait that long? Nordstrom will drop a preview of this year's top deals on June 26, giving shoppers a sneak peek at the markdowns before they go live.
Why the Anniversary Sale stands out
Unlike other major sales that focus on clearing out old inventory, the Anniversary Sale is unique because it offers discounts on new arrivals. It's one of the only times all year when you can snag just-dropped fall fashion, winter gear, designer bags and beauty exclusives before the season starts -- and at a lower price.
Shoppers can expect deals on top-tier brands that have appeared in past years, including Longchamp, Hoka, Charlotte Tilbury, Zella, Vince and more.
Can you shop without a Nordstrom card?
Yes, everyone can shop the Anniversary Sale starting July 12, but early access is reserved for Nordstrom cardholders. If you're not already a cardholder and want to shop early, you can apply for the Nordstrom Credit Card to unlock earlier access and other benefits.
While you wait for the full sale to launch, Nordstrom already has a handful of noteworthy markdowns worth browsing including designer clearance up to 60% off. Keep reading to check out a few of our favorites!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Nordstrom fashion deals
Mango Piano Sleeveless Pleated Cotton Blend Sweater Dress
- $104.99
- $139.99
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom beauty deals
Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50
- $75
- $150
- Nordstrom