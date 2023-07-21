The annual Nordstrom anniversary sale is still going strong and runs through Aug. 6.
What is the Nordstrom anniversary sale?
The Nordstrom anniversary sale is the department store's biggest sale of the year and slashes prices on things like clothing and exclusive beauty picks to amazing home finds and much more.
During this limited-time sales event, shoppers usually have the opportunity to snag deals across all categories but one of the top areas to score deals is in the kids and baby products.
For example, the RAVA Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat is under $500 until the sale is over and while supplies last.

