The annual Nordstrom anniversary sale is still going strong and runs through Aug. 6.

Editor's Picks

What is the Nordstrom anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom anniversary sale is the department store's biggest sale of the year and slashes prices on things like clothing and exclusive beauty picks to amazing home finds and much more.

During this limited-time sales event, shoppers usually have the opportunity to snag deals across all categories but one of the top areas to score deals is in the kids and baby products.

For example, the RAVA Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat is under $500 until the sale is over and while supplies last.

Scroll on to shop.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Baby

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
RAVA™ Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat
Nordstrom

RAVA™ Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat

Price: $399.99 27% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $550
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UPPABABY VISTA V2 Stroller
Nordstrom

UPPABABY VISTA V2 Stroller

Price: $749.99 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $999.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Baby Jogger Summit X3 Single Jogging Stroller
Baby Jogger

Baby Jogger Summit X3 Single Jogging Stroller

Price: $399.99 27% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $549.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Stokke Tripp Trapp® Highchair, Baby Set, Cushion &#38; Tray Set
Nordstrom

Stokke Tripp Trapp® Highchair, Baby Set, Cushion & Tray Set

Price: $298 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $399
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Hooded Bunting
Nordstrom

Hooded Bunting

Price: $29.99 33% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $45
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
TUCKER + TATE Cozy Hooded High Pile Fleece Jacket
Nordstrom

TUCKER + TATE Cozy Hooded High Pile Fleece Jacket

Price: $29.99 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $40
Shop Now

Kid

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Hunter Kids&#39; First Classic Rain Boot
Nordstrom

Hunter Kids' First Classic Rain Boot

Price: $46.99 to $65 7% to 27% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $65 to $70
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
NIKE Kids&#39; Club Fleece Joggers
Nordstrom

NIKE Kids' Club Fleece Joggers

Price: $29.99 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $40
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Kids Nike Revolution Sneaker
Nordstrom

Kids Nike Revolution Sneaker

Price: $44.99 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $60
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
TUCKER + TATE Heart Graphic Hooded Denim Jacket
Nordstrom

TUCKER + TATE Heart Graphic Hooded Denim Jacket

Price: $35.99 34% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $55
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UGG Kids&#39; Neumel Zip Platform Boot
Nordstrom

UGG Kids' Neumel Zip Platform Boot

Price: $104.99 22% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $135
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Kids&#39; Exclusive Half Zip Pullover
Nordstrom

Kids' Exclusive Half Zip Pullover

Price: $42.99 33% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $65
Shop Now