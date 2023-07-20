It's Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale and we're eyeing all of the products under $200 you won't want to miss.

For example, shop UGG throw blankets, Voluspa candle sets and Viking cookware for your home. We've also rounded up dresses under $200, denim and jeans on sale, and plenty of coats and jackets under $200 so you're fully prepared for fall.

Find discounts on brands like Good American, Cole Haan, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Sam Edelman and more below.

MORE: Shop the best under-$100 deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Home finds under $200

Nordstrom

UGG Original Faux Shearling Throw Blanket & Eye Mask Sleep Set

Price: $58.99 32% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $88
Nordstrom

Voluspa Japonica Set of 6 Petite Pedestal Candles

Price: $55.99 33% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $84
Nordstrom

Pendleton Roll-Up Throw Blanket

Price: $90.99 29% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $129
Nordstrom

Viking Easy Lock Clamp 8-Quart Pressure Cooker with Steamer

Price: $149.99 50% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $299.99
Nordstrom

Crosley Radio Retrospect Suitcase Turntable

Price: $134.99 24% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $179.95
Dresses under $200

Nordstrom

Vince Sleeveless Mock Neck Dress

Price: $195.99 33% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $295
Nordstrom

Good American Corset Scuba Midi Dress

Price: $89.99 35% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $139
Nordstrom

Faherty Kendall Tie Strap Linen Maxi Dress

Price: $129.99 34% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $198
Nordstrom

Julia Jordan Floral Midi Dress

Price: $76.99 40% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $129
Coats and jackets under $200

Nordstrom

Cole Haan Packable Hooded Rain Jacket

Price: $149.99 50% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $300
Nordstrom

Caslon Utility Jacket

Price: $49.99 36% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $79
Nordstrom

Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Snap Front Coat

Price: $119.99 45% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $220
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Wool Blend Wrap Coat

Price: $149.99 37% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $240
Nordstrom

Levi's Water Resistant Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

Price: $99.99 44% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $180
Nordstrom

Bernardo Hooded Puffer Jacket

Price: $129.99 35% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $200
Denim under $200

Nordstrom

7 For All Mankind Dojo Ultrahigh Waist Flare Leg Jeans

Price: $149.99 34% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $228
Nordstrom

Levi's Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Price: $65.99 32% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $98
Nordstrom

AG Farrah Raw Hem High Waist Bootcut Jeans

Price: $156.99 33% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $235
Nordstrom

Joe's The Mia Coated High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Price: $159.99 35% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $248
Nordstrom

Hudson Jeans Rosie Raw Hem High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

Price: $129.99 33% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $195
Shoes under $200

Nordstrom

UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper

Price: $74.99 31% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $110
Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women)

Price: $129.99 23% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $170
Nordstrom

Vince Cesta Square Toe Ballet Flat (Women)

Price: $199.99 32% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $295
Nordstrom

Franco Sarto Lola Mary Jane Pump

Price: $79.99 36% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $125
Nordstrom

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Sosie Crystal Pointed Toe Pump

Price: $99.99 32% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $149
Handbags and luggage under $200

Nordstrom

Aimee Kestenberg Convertible Leather Shoulder Bag

Price: $149.99 34% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $228
Nordstrom

Dagne Dover Micah Neoprene Crossbody Bag

Price: $76.99 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $110
Nordstrom

Kate Spade New York small sam pebble leather shoulder bag

Price: $149.99 39% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $248
Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag

Price: $189.99 28% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $265
Nordstrom

VACAY Future 20-Inch Spinner Suitcase

Price: $129.99 29% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $185
