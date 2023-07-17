The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here until Aug. 6.

The sale is a great time to shop for brands that don't normally see discounted prices. For example, deals on Nike, UGG, Bombas and more are quite rare, so now is a great time to stock up on products you love or get an early jump on holiday shopping.

MORE: Summer sales you can shop right now: J.Crew, The Home Depot and more

While you might be excited to get shopping, you might also be apprehensive about overspending. That's why we've rounded up the best deals across categories that are $100 or less.

Scroll on to check out budget-conscious deals you won't want to miss.

&#39;Ab&#39;Solution High Waist Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans
Nordstrom

Price: $58 34% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $88
UGG Maxi Curly Genuine Shearling Scuffetta Slipper
Nordstrom

Price: $69.99 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $100
NIKE Court Vision Next Nature Sneaker
Nordstrom

Price: $59.99 20% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $75
Georgia Pima Cotton T-Shirt ROBERT BARAKETT
Nordstrom

Price: $49.99 28% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $69.50
V-Neck Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Nrodstrom

Price: $12.99 31% SavingsNrodstrom

Original: $19
Zella Hybrid Jacket
Nordstrom

Price: $85.99 33% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $129
x Nordstrom Smart Diffuser &#38; Fragrance Set
Nordstrom

Price: $67.99 29% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $97
Swift Run Sneaker (Unisex)
Nordstrom

Price: $64.99 31% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $95
BlankNYC Franklin High Waist Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom

Price: $59.99 38% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $98
Slim Fit CoolMax Flat Front Performance Chinos
Nordstrom

Price: $39.99 49% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $79.50
UGGDiscoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
Nordstrom

Price: $74.99 31% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $110
Bombas Assorted 3-Pack Supima Cotton Blend Ankle Socks
Nordstrom

Price: $26.99 37% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $43
Nécessaire The Body Wash Duo Set $50 Value
Nécessaire

Price: $35 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $50
Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set $45 Value
Mario Badescu

Price: $30 33% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $45
Cassady Loafer Mule
Nordstrom

Price: $64.99 31% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $94.95
THREAD &#38; SUPPLY Plaid Polar Fleece Shacket
Nordstrom

Price: $34.99 22% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $45
Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic
Nordstrom

Price: $88.99 47% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $168
Topshop Kort Ripped Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Price: $54.99 32% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $82
