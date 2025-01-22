The Our Place Wonder Oven just got bigger and better!
The Large Wonder Oven is expanded in size which takes your kitchen game to a whole new level. Just as the original Wonder Oven, the countertop appliance is a 6-in-1 powerhouse that combines an air fryer, toaster, oven and steam cooker into one sleek appliance.
The new third rack feature doubles the size of a standard air fryer which is great for meal prep or hosting your family and friends for a dinner party. The appliance still comes in the fan-favorite colors selection of Char, Steam, Blue Salt and Spice.
Additionally, the larger oven comes with a baker's kit if you are looking to expand on your baking expertise.
Bon Appétit!
